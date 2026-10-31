15 Jordanian Companies To Participate In 3 Specialized Industrial Exhibitions In Dubai Next Tuesday: JEA

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 31 (Petra) – Next Tuesday, 15 Jordanian companies specializing in food industries, cosmetics, and packaging will begin their participation in 3 specialized international exhibitions, held concurrently at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

According to a statement issued Saturday by the Jordan Exporters Association (JEA), the participating companies will be represented across 3 events: Gulfood Manufacturing 2026, the Sweets & Snacks Expo 2026, and the Private Label Middle East 2026.

The Amman Chamber of Industry (ACC) will also participate as part of the Jordanian pavilion.

Ahmad Khudari, JEA Chairman, said this Jordanian presence, organized by the JEA, marks a "significant" step toward strengthening the Kingdom's industrial presence in regional and global markets.

He added that these events serve as specialized commercial platforms, bringing together a "large" number of manufacturers, suppliers, importers, and brand owners from various countries.

He noted that this participation aligns with the association's strategy to expand the export market base for Jordanian products and enhance access to new importers and clients, which ultimately contributes to increasing national exports and diversifying their geographical destinations.

He further noted that such specialized international exhibitions offer "genuine" opportunities for Jordanian industrial firms to showcase their products, highlight their quality and competitiveness, forge new commercial partnerships, and gain insight into the latest developments in manufacturing, packaging, and supply chains.

For his part, the JEA Director General, Halim Abu Rahma, stated the Jordanian participation across the 3 exhibitions features 15 industrial companies, spanning the various sectors covered by these events.

He stated this presence serves to showcase diversity of national products and their capacity to meet the requirements of different markets.

He said the 12th edition of Gulfood Manufacturing 2026 focuses on five key sectors: Food ingredients, manufacturing and processing, packaging, supply chains, and control and automation, making it a specialized platform for exploring the latest solutions and technologies used in the food industry and production processes.

He added that participation in the exhibition offers Jordanian companies the opportunity to learn about modern technologies used to enhance production processes, increase efficiency, and improve product quality, while also exploring potential collaborations with international firms operating in the manufacturing and packaging sectors.

Meanwhile, he said the 19th edition of the Sweets and Snacks Expo is a specialized event covering categories such as chocolate, confectionery, biscuits, cakes, traditional sweets, ice cream, and snacks.

He further noted that the Jordanian participation aims to leverage this international event to promote national products, explore commercial cooperation opportunities with importers and distributors, and gain insight into global demand trends within the sweets and snacks sector.

Regarding the Private Label Middle East 2026, he noted that the event covers a "wide" range of sectors, including food and beverages, cosmetics, personal care, household products, and packaging, offering "numerous" opportunities for Jordanian companies to connect with brand owners, importers, and distributors.

He pointed out that manufacturing for private labels represents a "significant" opportunity for Jordanian firms to boost their exports and leverage their production capacities by supplying foreign markets with goods manufactured, in accordance with specific requirements of the importing companies and brands.

He further stated organizing Jordanian engagement in 3 specialized exhibitions during the same period reflects the association's commitment to diversifying commercial opportunities for national companies and reaching the "broadest" possible segment of international buyers, importers, and manufacturers.

//Petra// AG