Cathay Marks 40 Years Of Hong Kong-Netherlands Flights

To mark the occasion, the airline deployed an Airbus A350-900 on the Amsterdam route, painted in the special 80th-anniversary retro livery featuring its iconic green-and-white“lettuce leaf sandwich” design.

Cabin crew at the airport also wore vintage uniforms representing different eras of the airline's history.

Jonathan Tho, Cathay's head of Northern Europe, said the milestone reflects the airline's commitment to connecting the Netherlands with Hong Kong and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

He added that the carrier looks forward to building on its heritage and strengthening these links in the years ahead.

Cathay Pacific launched the direct Hong Kong-Amsterdam flights on October 26, 1986.

The airline now operates daily flights on the route with the A350-900, offering fully reclining business, spacious premium economy, and ergonomically designed economy class seats.

In-flight entertainment systems, onboard Wi-Fi, and curated dining options are also provided onboard.