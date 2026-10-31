War Update: 173 Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day, Fiercest Fighting In Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Facebook update on the situation as of 8:00 on Saturday, October 31.

Russian forces launched three missile strikes and 75 airstrikes, dropping 255 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian invading forces deployed 9,189 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,104 shelling attacks, including 15 using multiple launch rocket systems. Multiple settlements in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions were hit.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian command post and three UAV control points.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces launched three assaults, carried out four airstrikes using 10 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 169 shelling attacks.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks toward Ternova, Mala Vovcha, and Radkivka, as well as near Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, Sheviakivka, and Putnykove.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched nine attacks toward Druzheliubivka and near Nadiia, Myrne, Zarichne, Lyman, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian troops launched two attacks toward Pyskunivka.

Russian forces conducted no assault operations in the Kupiansk and Kramatorsk sectors.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 20 enemy attacks were recorded. Russian forces launched offensive operations near Kostiantynivka, Sofiivka, and Vilne, as well as toward Mykolaipillia and Zolotyi Kolodiaz.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces launched 14 attacks, attempting to advance near Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Krasnopodillia, Dobropillia, and Molodetske, as well as toward Serhiivka.

Defense forces use drones toRussian Mi-8 helicopter in Luhansk region

Russian forces conducted no assault operations in the Oleksandrivka sector.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian troops attacked nine times, attempting to advance toward Yehorivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, and Kosivtseve, as well as near Verkhnia Tersa, Hirke, and Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces launched three attacks near Mala Tokmachka.

The enemy conducted no assault operations in the Dnipro River sector.

No signs of Russian offensive groupings being formed were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to October 31, 2026, have amounted to approximately 1,588,170 personnel.