MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 7th Air Assault Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

The 7th Air Assault Corps continues its defensive operation in the Huliaipole sector. Last week, Ukraine's Defense Forces killed or wounded around 900 Russian troops, nearly 150 more than in the previous reporting period. This was also the highest figure recorded in the past two months.

Due to heavy losses on the front lines, Russian forces have been forced to regroup, rotate troops and replace units. In particular, according to available information, losses have prompted a change in the composition of Russia's 5th Combined Arms Army, with the 57th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade being replaced by elements of the 60th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade. After replenishing their personnel, Russian forces are expected to try to restore the intensity of their assault operations.

The Russians continue to rely primarily on infiltration tactics, using small infantry groups of one to five soldiers.

At the same time, units operating within the 7th Air Assault Corps' area of responsibility have recorded the participation of not only Russian citizens but also foreign nationals in assaults. In particular, the Russian command is deploying mercenaries from African and Asian countries in combat operations in the sector.

Recruitment follows a familiar pattern: foreigners are promised civilian jobs or safe contract-based military service. Upon arrival, their documents and mobile phones are confiscated, and they are then forcibly sent to the front line after being deprived of communication, the military said.

Recently, Ukraine's Defense Forces captured an Indonesian citizen in the Huliaipole sector who had been serving with the Russian Armed Forces' 39th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade.

Russia expanding recruitment of Africanamid heavy losses in Ukraine war – Bloomberg

As Ukrinform reported, according to Brigadier General Dmytro Usov, secretary of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Russia's Defense Ministry has signed contracts with nearly 46,000 foreign nationals from 151 countries. About half of the foreign prisoners of war interviewed by the Ukrainian side knew they would be fighting against Ukraine.

Photo for illustrative purposes