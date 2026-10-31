Evacuated Residents Of Oleshky To Reach Ukrainian-Controlled Territory Within Hours Arakhamia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Davyd Arakhamia, leader of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, announced this on Telegram.

"The fourth and final plane has landed in Gomel (Belarus). Within a few hours, all Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Oleshky, together with the Ukrainian delegation, will be on Ukrainian territory," Arakhamia said.

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As Ukrinform reported, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump said she had secured a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine covering only the town of Oleshky.

According to the White House press service, the parties agreed to temporarily suspend all hostilities in Oleshky to allow humanitarian aid to be delivered and to prepare for the evacuation of civilians through an agreed safe corridor.

The evacuated residents of Oleshky, accompanied by the Ukrainian delegation, travelled to Anapa, from where they flew to Belarus. They are then expected to travel by bus to Ukraine.

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