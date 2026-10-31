France Braces For New Nationwide Protests

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

PARIS, Oct 31 (NNN-dpa) -- Huge protests were expected again in France on Saturday, prompting authorities to maintain curfews and restrictions on rallies after rioters wrought destruction in several cities earlier this month, reported German news agency dpa.

Due to fears of more unrest, Paris issued a ban on demonstration routes in the centre of the capital, approving them only further outside the capital. Localised nighttime curfews will be reimposed at central locations.

However, the Paris Administrative Court ruled that a march between Place de la Bastille and Place de la Nation in the city centre could go ahead, French media reported. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said that an appeal would be lodged against the decision.

Nunez said there would be a large police presence on the streets, citing risks to public order and the danger of property damage to shops.

The authorities again expect hundreds of thousands of participants at the protests. Last weekend, 70,000 officers were deployed against rioters and looters.

Young people in France, who have been demonstrating for weeks for better staffing and equipment in schools, have been joined by other groups since mid-October, protesting primarily against the high cost of living.

Following heavy riots on the sidelines of rallies on October 17, last Saturday the police were largely able to prevent renewed violence.

--NNN-dpa