Trump: No Confirmation N. Korea Hit Binance in USD6B Hack
(MENAFN) Donald Trump said Friday that Washington has not determined whether a North Korean hacking group was behind the security breach at Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.
“We don’t know. We’re looking at that. We’re looking at that,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked who was responsible.
Pressed on whether the stolen funds could be recovered, the US president replied: “Well, they say they’re going to get it back, and they’re saying they’re guaranteeing it or something.”
“You know the old-fashioned way when you used to sign a check, take it out. These are different people. Never see the money anymore. So I’ve always felt it was a little bit dangerous,” he added.
“But no, they say they have it pretty much under control. We’ll see,” he said.
Blockchain analysts point to Lazarus subunit
A US-based blockchain intelligence firm said a North Korean unit was likely behind the attack, which affected more than $6 billion on Binance. The firm said it had “high confidence” that TraderTraitor, a subunit of the North Korean Lazarus Group, carried out the hack.
The co-founder and chief executive of another blockchain analytics company, Jonathan Levin, also wrote on X that the attack was probably the work of the TraderTraitor group.
Binance has not confirmed who carried out the theft. The exchange suspended withdrawals and pledged to cover all losses, saying roughly $3 billion of the assets had been frozen on blockchain networks.
“We don’t know. We’re looking at that. We’re looking at that,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked who was responsible.
Pressed on whether the stolen funds could be recovered, the US president replied: “Well, they say they’re going to get it back, and they’re saying they’re guaranteeing it or something.”
“You know the old-fashioned way when you used to sign a check, take it out. These are different people. Never see the money anymore. So I’ve always felt it was a little bit dangerous,” he added.
“But no, they say they have it pretty much under control. We’ll see,” he said.
Blockchain analysts point to Lazarus subunit
A US-based blockchain intelligence firm said a North Korean unit was likely behind the attack, which affected more than $6 billion on Binance. The firm said it had “high confidence” that TraderTraitor, a subunit of the North Korean Lazarus Group, carried out the hack.
The co-founder and chief executive of another blockchain analytics company, Jonathan Levin, also wrote on X that the attack was probably the work of the TraderTraitor group.
Binance has not confirmed who carried out the theft. The exchange suspended withdrawals and pledged to cover all losses, saying roughly $3 billion of the assets had been frozen on blockchain networks.
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