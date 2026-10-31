Polish Police Enter Top Court; President Cuts Senegal Trip
(MENAFN) Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on Friday defended the police operation at the Constitutional Tribunal, arguing that it was meant to let properly elected judges get the court working again.
Speaking to reporters at a news conference on the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta, Sikorski said the tribunal had been “politicized under the previous government,” and that the ongoing dispute over its leadership had kept it from operating normally.
According to Sikorski, most of the judges chosen by the new parliament over the past two years have been blocked from doing their jobs, because the outgoing court president never convened the tribunal’s council. The result, he said, was a court unable to issue rulings, interpret laws or even sign off on its budget for the coming year.
“So, action had to be taken to enable the tribunal to function again,” he said.
Police enter court as president is suspended
His remarks followed a police entry into the Constitutional Tribunal’s premises on Friday. The court announced the same day that its president, Bogdan Swieczkowski, had been suspended. Police said officers went in after incidents outside the building, including dangerous objects being thrown at them.
The unrest led President Karol Nawrocki to shorten his visit to Senegal and head back to Poland.
“At a moment like this, the President must be in Poland. I am cutting short my flight to Senegal. I am returning,” Nawrocki said on X.
Speaking to reporters at a news conference on the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta, Sikorski said the tribunal had been “politicized under the previous government,” and that the ongoing dispute over its leadership had kept it from operating normally.
According to Sikorski, most of the judges chosen by the new parliament over the past two years have been blocked from doing their jobs, because the outgoing court president never convened the tribunal’s council. The result, he said, was a court unable to issue rulings, interpret laws or even sign off on its budget for the coming year.
“So, action had to be taken to enable the tribunal to function again,” he said.
Police enter court as president is suspended
His remarks followed a police entry into the Constitutional Tribunal’s premises on Friday. The court announced the same day that its president, Bogdan Swieczkowski, had been suspended. Police said officers went in after incidents outside the building, including dangerous objects being thrown at them.
The unrest led President Karol Nawrocki to shorten his visit to Senegal and head back to Poland.
“At a moment like this, the President must be in Poland. I am cutting short my flight to Senegal. I am returning,” Nawrocki said on X.
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