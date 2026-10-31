Film 44 Sets Audience Record At Cinema Screening
Within 15 days, the film has been watched by 122,000 people, a new record for cinema screenings in the history of Azerbaijani cinema.
Screenings of "44" are consistently sold out, and the number of showtimes has been increased to accommodate the high level of audience interest. It's projected that the total number of viewers will be even higher, provided that further increases in the number of screenings prove possible.
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