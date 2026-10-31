Boster Bio Offers 40% Off 500 Popular ELISA Kits For Research

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Validated PicoKine® ELISA assays at 40% off help eligible US laboratories manage costs without compromising planned samples, controls or biomarker measurements

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Explore Boster Bio's promo 40% off the list price of 500 eligible PicoKineELISA kits.The price of an ELISA kit can affect more than purchasing decisions. A single 96-well plate may need to accommodate calibration standards, blanks, controls, and duplicate measurements before experimental samples are added. For laboratories working with fixed budgets, repeated sampling, multiple treatment groups, or several biomarkers can quickly increase the number of kits required.Boster Bio is offering 40% off the list price of 500 eligible PicoKineELISA kits through its Popular ELISA Kits promotion. The collection includes human, mouse, rat, and porcine assays for cytokines, growth factors, and other research proteins. The offer is available to eligible direct customers in the United States under the published promotion terms. Researchers can review the eligible kits and prices through Boster's Popular 500 ELISA Kits promotion.Lower Assay Costs Can Support More Complete Study DesignsELISA provides targeted measurements of proteins in biological samples and is routinely used in immunology, inflammation, oncology, and biomarker research. A study with several time points or treatment groups may require more than one plate even for a single analyte. Additional targets can increase the reagent budget further.Boster's discounted assortment includes assays for IFN-gamma, interleukin-10 (IL-10), matrix metalloproteinase-9 (MMP-9), and other inflammatory or disease-associated proteins. Lower kit costs can give laboratories more room in a fixed budget for biological replicates, confirmatory testing, or an additional biomarker when scientifically justified. This is a potential planning benefit, not a substitute for appropriate sample size or assay validation.Examples of Eligible PicoKineELISA KitsThe promotion page lists the following examples of eligible 96-test PicoKineELISA kits:Eligible kit - Catalog number - Listed promotion price - Research targetMouse IFN Gamma ELISA Kit PicoKine- EK0375 - $239, reduced from $399 - Mouse IFN-gammaHuman MMP-9 ELISA Kit PicoKine- EK0465 - $299, reduced from $499 - Human MMP-9Human IL-10 / Interleukin-10 ELISA Kit PicoKine- EK0416 - $239, reduced from $399 - Human IL-10The prices shown are the listed promotion prices, not a guarantee of future pricing. Product eligibility and current totals should be confirmed at checkout; shipping and other applicable charges are additional.For example, the Mouse IFN Gamma ELISA Kit PicoKine(EK0375) measures mouse IFN-gamma in serum and cell culture supernatant. Its documented range is 31.2–2,000 pg/mL, with reported sensitivity below 5 pg/mL. The product page also provides intra-assay, inter-assay, and lot-to-lot reproducibility data. Researchers can use those specifications to judge whether the kit is suitable for their sample matrix and expected concentrations. At the listed promotional price, purchasing two EK0375 kits instead of two at list price would save approximately $320 before additional charges.Discounted ELISA Kits Still Require Application-Specific EvaluationA lower purchase price does not establish that an ELISA kit is appropriate for every experiment. Researchers should verify target identity, species, validated sample matrix, analytical sensitivity, quantitative range, sample-volume requirements, and available precision or recovery evidence. Validation metrics are kit-specific and should not be assumed to be identical across all 500 assays.Serum, plasma, tissue lysate, and cell culture supernatant can behave differently in an assay. Appropriate dilution, matrix checks, standard curves, and controls help determine whether measured concentrations fall within the validated range. For longitudinal or multi-plate studies, consistent sample handling and attention to lot information can also improve comparability.Laboratories without the equipment, personnel, or capacity to conduct testing in-house can also use Boster's ELISA testing services. The service accepts several sample matrices and supports workflows using Boster kits, customer-provided kits, antibody pairs with standards, or custom assay development, subject to project review. Researchers should discuss analytes, sample volumes, replicates, and deliverables with the service team before submitting materials.Promotion DetailsThe 40% discount applies only to products listed in the Popular 500 ELISA promotion. Boster's published terms specify:The offer is available to direct customers in the United States.Bulk and custom orders are excluded.Shipping charges apply.The offer does not apply to previous purchases and cannot be combined with other offers.The promotion may be discontinued at any time and is void where prohibited by company or institutional policy.Researchers can review the current eligible kit list, individual assay specifications, and promotional prices on Boster's Popular 500 ELISA Kits page. For ordering or distributor-pricing questions, contact....About Boster BioFounded in 1993 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Boster Biological Technology supplies ELISA kits, antibodies, recombinant proteins, and laboratory services to academic, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and other life science researchers. Its PicoKineportfolio supports targeted protein measurements across immunology, cancer biology, inflammation, and related research areas.For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.Media ContactBoster Biological Technology3942 Valley AvePleasanton, CA 94566, USA(888) 466-3604...

CJ Xia

Boster Bio

+ +1 888-466-3604

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Boster Bio Offers 40% Off 500 Popular ELISA Kits for Research News Provided By Boster Bio October 31, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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