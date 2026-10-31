Red Sea Global Announces Opening Of Grand Hyatt The Red Sea

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Landmark resort strengthens Saudi Arabia's position as a global destination for tourism, events and conferences Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October, 2026: Red Sea Global RSG, the regenerative tourism developer, has announced the opening of Grand Hyatt The Red Sea, a landmark premium resort on Shura Island that expands the destination's hospitality offering and introduces its largest purpose-built events venue.

Featuring 430 rooms, suites, and villas, the resort offers an extensive collection of dining venues, family-focused amenities, and more than 2,400 square meters of dedicated function space. This includes a 1,390-square-meter grand ballroom, a 683-square-meter junior ballroom, dedicated conference rooms, and outdoor event venues, providing a versatile setting for a wide range of occasions, from conferences and exhibitions to weddings and celebrations.

“Beyond introducing a globally recognized premium brand to the destination, the Grand Hyatt The Red Sea strengthens our capacity to host international conferences, corporate gatherings, and major events. As we continue to welcome visitors from around the world, we are developing the infrastructure to accommodate both leisure and business travelers, underscoring Saudi Arabia's position as an emerging global tourism and events destination,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.

Complementing its events facilities, Grand Hyatt The Red Sea offers guests a diverse range of experiences, including beachfront relaxation and family recreation to wellness, dining, and nearby golf. The resort features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, the Ethereal Spa with 10 treatment rooms, Camp Hyatt for younger guests, and dedicated spaces for teenagers.

The resort's culinary offering spans contemporary international cuisines, beachfront dining, and specialty restaurants led by globally recognized culinary talent.

Located near Shura Marina, Grand Hyatt The Red Sea offers access to a growing yachting hub with 159 berths for yachts up to 125m. Guests can also explore Shura Island's retail and dining offerings, including La Guérite restaurant and beach club, bringing French Riviera-inspired dining and waterfront leisure to the destination.

The opening further advances Red Sea Global's delivery of The Red Sea destination, which is now welcoming guests to a growing collection of 12 luxury resorts while establishing a new benchmark for regenerative tourism. By expanding the destination's hospitality, leisure, and events capabilities, Grand Hyatt The Red Sea will help attract a wider range of visitors, support economic diversification, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the Kingdom's long-term tourism growth objectives.