AAP Demands Resignation Of CEC Over Alleged Electoral Roll Tampering

AAP Demands Election Commission Accountability

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday demanded the cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that 13.37 crore votes had been stolen across the country in the name of the exercise. Speaking to reporters, Singh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gyanesh Kumar of being responsible for the alleged deletion of voters' names and demanded that the CEC resign and be jailed. He also sought the cancellation of elections in West Bengal and Delhi, alleging irregularities in the electoral rolls, including the deletion of 40,000 names in former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's constituency. He further demanded fresh elections in Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra wherever electoral tampering had allegedly taken place. "The entire process of SIR should be cancelled, and Gyanesh Kumar should resign. This has been the demand of the Aam Aadmi Party from day one," Singh said.

Opposition to EVMs and INDIA Bloc Stance

Asked about the November 1 INDIA bloc rally, Singh clarified that the AAP would not participate, saying the party was not part of the alliance. On EVMs, Singh questioned the difference between electoral outcomes in ballot paper and EVM-based elections, alleging that the Prime Minister's popularity declined in the former while increasing in the latter. He said the AAP had been demanding that elections across the country be conducted through ballot papers, claiming that public trust in EVMs had eroded. "So, wherever elections happen through ballot paper, you see that the Prime Minister's popularity ends. And as soon as the election happens through EVM, the Prime Minister becomes popular in EVMs," he said.

AAP Election Preparations in Punjab

Meanwhile, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) had finalised 40 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, adding that the remaining names would be decided at its next meeting. Speaking after the PAC meeting, Sisodia said the party would contest the elections on the basis of the work carried out under Mann's leadership, claiming that people in the state were satisfied with the government's performance and wanted him to return as Chief Minister. "The people of Punjab are pleased with the AAP's performance over the last five years and wish to see Bhagwant Mann return as Chief Minister. There is a positive sentiment among the public regarding the work accomplished on the ground," Sisodia said. He said the PAC meeting was held in this context, with discussions focused on candidates for Assembly constituencies. "Discussions were held regarding candidates for the Assembly constituencies; 40 names have been finalised today, while the remaining names will be decided in the next meeting," he said. Sisodia added that the AAP would seek votes on the basis of the work done by the Mann government and the progress made in Punjab under his leadership. "The AAP will contest the election based on the work done by Bhagwant Mann and the progress Punjab has made under his leadership," he said.

Allegations of Political Alliances

Sisodia also alleged that the BJP and Congress had joined hands against the AAP in the five states where Assembly elections are taking place. He said the BJP was in power in four of the five states, while the AAP was governing one, and accused the two parties of attempting to remove the AAP from power before sharing the political gains. "Both these parties have joined forces against the AAP, aiming to first oust the AAP and then divide the spoils among themselves. The entire nation is witnessing this brand of politics," he said.

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