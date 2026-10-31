Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Medical Specialists Bring Advanced Medical Care Closer To Dhobley Community

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) medical specialists serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), in partnership with specialists from Garissa County Referral Hospital, have today achieved a significant healthcare milestone by successfully performing thyroid surgeries at Dhobley Level Two Hospital in Somalia.

The landmark operation underscores the power of collaboration in delivering life changing specialized healthcare, bringing renewed hope to patients and demonstrating that beyond securing lives, the mission is equally committed to preserving lives.

For patients suffering from thyroid enlargement, the condition can extend far beyond physical appearance to affecting vital functions such as breathing and swallowing significantly compromising quality of life.

The joint surgical team was led by Lt. Col. Dr. Fanuel Ojwang, the Senior Medical Officer at Dhobley Level Two Hospital, alongside Dr. Abass Aden of Garissa County Referral Hospital whose combined expertise and experiences led to successful removal of thyroid glands, addressing a condition that can cause significant structural and functional complications of the neck when left untreated.

The joint initiative provided an important platform for the exchange of medical knowledge, skills and professional experience between Kenyan military healthcare providers and their civilian counterparts, strengthening institutional partnerships and reinforcing the ability of healthcare teams to respond effectively to complex medical conditions within the mission area.

As the mission continues, such joint medical initiatives remain a testament of the Kenya Defence Forces enduring value of service to humanity, solidarity and professional excellence beyond the uniform and the operating theatre.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.