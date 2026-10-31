Israeli Strikes Intensify in South Lebanon; Over 4,386 Dead
(MENAFN) Israeli forces stepped up their assault on southern Lebanon on Friday, demolishing homes and other buildings and pounding multiple areas with artillery and heavy machine-gun fire, a Lebanese national news agency reported.
Sustained machine-gun fire hit the towns of Khiam and Qantara, where homes were also set ablaze, the agency said. It reported that the Israeli army detonated explosives in Tayri, in the Bint Jbeil district, while 155-millimeter shells struck Wadi al-Hujeir, in the direction of Touline.
Artillery also hit the Kfar Shuba area in the Arqoub region, the outskirts of Hadatha in Bint Jbeil district, and Wadi Zibqin in the Tyre district. Intermittent shelling struck the stretch between Mayfadoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiya.
In a separate incident, Israeli troops blew up the home of Hassan Nabaa, a Kfar Shuba resident, on the Kfar Shuba-Sedana Hill-Shebbaa road, destroying everything inside, according to the agency. It also reported that an interceptor missile detonated over Taybeh, giving no further details.
The agency added that a young man from Rub Thalathin has gone missing. He reportedly parked his vehicle in the Wadi al-Hujeir area and set out on foot toward Qantara, and contact with him has since been lost.
Talks yield no breakthrough
The violence follows technical military talks between Beirut and Tel Aviv held in Tampa, Florida, on Oct. 20 and 21 under United States sponsorship. The sessions closed with no announced breakthrough and no joint statement, though reports indicated both sides agreed to keep negotiating despite disputes over Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah.
On June 26, the two sides signed a Framework Agreement that calls for a phased Israeli pullback from occupied Lebanese land in return for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups. The deal relies on “pilot areas” for implementation, yet it has been applied in only three towns so far, while more than 50 remain under Israeli occupation.
Israel has kept up military operations in Lebanon despite the accord, killing at least 4,386 people and wounding 12,407 since March 2. More than 1 million people have been displaced.
Israel holds parts of southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war. In the latest conflict, its forces pushed as far as roughly 10 kilometers (6 miles) into Lebanese territory.
Sustained machine-gun fire hit the towns of Khiam and Qantara, where homes were also set ablaze, the agency said. It reported that the Israeli army detonated explosives in Tayri, in the Bint Jbeil district, while 155-millimeter shells struck Wadi al-Hujeir, in the direction of Touline.
Artillery also hit the Kfar Shuba area in the Arqoub region, the outskirts of Hadatha in Bint Jbeil district, and Wadi Zibqin in the Tyre district. Intermittent shelling struck the stretch between Mayfadoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiya.
In a separate incident, Israeli troops blew up the home of Hassan Nabaa, a Kfar Shuba resident, on the Kfar Shuba-Sedana Hill-Shebbaa road, destroying everything inside, according to the agency. It also reported that an interceptor missile detonated over Taybeh, giving no further details.
The agency added that a young man from Rub Thalathin has gone missing. He reportedly parked his vehicle in the Wadi al-Hujeir area and set out on foot toward Qantara, and contact with him has since been lost.
Talks yield no breakthrough
The violence follows technical military talks between Beirut and Tel Aviv held in Tampa, Florida, on Oct. 20 and 21 under United States sponsorship. The sessions closed with no announced breakthrough and no joint statement, though reports indicated both sides agreed to keep negotiating despite disputes over Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah.
On June 26, the two sides signed a Framework Agreement that calls for a phased Israeli pullback from occupied Lebanese land in return for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups. The deal relies on “pilot areas” for implementation, yet it has been applied in only three towns so far, while more than 50 remain under Israeli occupation.
Israel has kept up military operations in Lebanon despite the accord, killing at least 4,386 people and wounding 12,407 since March 2. More than 1 million people have been displaced.
Israel holds parts of southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war. In the latest conflict, its forces pushed as far as roughly 10 kilometers (6 miles) into Lebanese territory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment