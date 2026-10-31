Xi Pushes Openness Over Confrontation in Talks With 2 European Leaders
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping called for deeper China-Europe cooperation Friday in separate meetings with the presidents of Germany and Switzerland, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.
In talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Xi urged the two countries to “send out a positive message of choosing openness and cooperation over isolation and confrontation.”
“The essence of China-EU trade and economic relations lies in complementarity and mutual benefit,” said Xi, urging “mutual respect, mutual understanding and mutual accommodation.”
He acknowledged that China-EU relations “have gone through a lot,” but said some problems “arising in the course of cooperation are problems of development and issues in the course of progress.”
“As long as the two sides remain committed to the characterization of partnership and uphold dialogue on an equal footing, differences and issues can always be solved,” he said.
Xi voiced hope that China and the EU would work together to promote “an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.”
Push for certainty in trade ties
Meeting Swiss President Guy Parmelin, Xi encouraged closer cooperation to build confidence and certainty in China-Europe economic and trade ties and in the global economy, according to a Chinese state-run news agency.
Calling Switzerland an important partner in Europe, Xi said cooperation between the two countries has consistently stood at the forefront of China’s ties with European nations. He singled out free trade cooperation as a key achievement, saying it showed both countries’ commitment to openness and their role in promoting an open world economy.
China is ready to work with Switzerland to uphold openness, deepen cooperation and promote inclusive economic globalization, Xi said.
The two leaders later witnessed the signing of a protocol to upgrade their free trade agreement, along with several cooperation documents covering scientific research, employment and media.
In talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Xi urged the two countries to “send out a positive message of choosing openness and cooperation over isolation and confrontation.”
“The essence of China-EU trade and economic relations lies in complementarity and mutual benefit,” said Xi, urging “mutual respect, mutual understanding and mutual accommodation.”
He acknowledged that China-EU relations “have gone through a lot,” but said some problems “arising in the course of cooperation are problems of development and issues in the course of progress.”
“As long as the two sides remain committed to the characterization of partnership and uphold dialogue on an equal footing, differences and issues can always be solved,” he said.
Xi voiced hope that China and the EU would work together to promote “an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.”
Push for certainty in trade ties
Meeting Swiss President Guy Parmelin, Xi encouraged closer cooperation to build confidence and certainty in China-Europe economic and trade ties and in the global economy, according to a Chinese state-run news agency.
Calling Switzerland an important partner in Europe, Xi said cooperation between the two countries has consistently stood at the forefront of China’s ties with European nations. He singled out free trade cooperation as a key achievement, saying it showed both countries’ commitment to openness and their role in promoting an open world economy.
China is ready to work with Switzerland to uphold openness, deepen cooperation and promote inclusive economic globalization, Xi said.
The two leaders later witnessed the signing of a protocol to upgrade their free trade agreement, along with several cooperation documents covering scientific research, employment and media.
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