UAE Coastal Closures Continue as Cleanup Targets Oil Slick
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates said Friday it has contained the oil spill from a tanker involved in an incident in its territorial waters, even as crews kept working to counter marine pollution along several stretches of coastline.
The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is coordinating with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and other agencies to secure the tanker, GEM NO. 2, and limit further risks, a state news agency reported.
Technical teams are repairing damaged sections of the vessel, restoring some of its operational systems and assessing its structural integrity to determine the safest way to handle it. Field assessments show no new leakage from the tanker, while maritime and aerial monitoring, backed by satellite imagery, continues.
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said its crews are carrying out field surveys, monitoring and cleanup in affected coastal areas. It stressed that public safety remains its top priority, the state news agency reported.
Satellite imagery as of Friday shows the slick concentrated off Umm Al Quwain, with part of it reaching coastal areas of Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah. The ministry said pollution concentrations have fallen significantly, though containment and environmental-impact efforts are ongoing.
Cleanup relies chiefly on mechanical recovery, supplemented by chemical dispersants applied in line with international standards and approved technical guidelines.
Several beaches and coastal areas remain temporarily closed as a precaution, the ministry said. It clarified that the closures do not necessarily mean contamination was found at every affected site; they are meant to protect public health and the marine environment while cleanup continues.
Etihad Water and Electricity said drinking water remains safe. The utility has introduced precautionary measures to monitor seawater quality and test produced and distributed water, without interrupting supply to consumers.
Authorities have not disclosed the nature or cause of the tanker incident, or when it occurred.
On Oct. 23, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment announced the temporary closure of all beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain after detecting marine pollution from an oil spill from a tanker.UAE Contains Tanker Oil Spill as Cleanup Spans 4 Emirates
ABU DHABI - The United Arab Emirates said Friday it has contained the oil spill from a tanker involved in an incident in its territorial waters, even as crews kept working to counter marine pollution along several stretches of coastline.
The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is coordinating with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and other agencies to secure the tanker, GEM NO. 2, and limit further risks, a state news agency reported.
Technical teams are repairing damaged sections of the vessel, restoring some of its operational systems and assessing its structural integrity to determine the safest way to handle it. Field assessments show no new leakage from the tanker, while maritime and aerial monitoring, backed by satellite imagery, continues.
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said its crews are carrying out field surveys, monitoring and cleanup in affected coastal areas. It stressed that public safety remains its top priority, the state news agency reported.
Satellite imagery as of Friday shows the slick concentrated off Umm Al Quwain, with part of it reaching coastal areas of Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah. The ministry said pollution concentrations have fallen significantly, though containment and environmental-impact efforts are ongoing.
Cleanup relies chiefly on mechanical recovery, supplemented by chemical dispersants applied in line with international standards and approved technical guidelines.
Several beaches and coastal areas remain temporarily closed as a precaution, the ministry said. It clarified that the closures do not necessarily mean contamination was found at every affected site; they are meant to protect public health and the marine environment while cleanup continues.
Etihad Water and Electricity said drinking water remains safe. The utility has introduced precautionary measures to monitor seawater quality and test produced and distributed water, without interrupting supply to consumers.
Authorities have not disclosed the nature or cause of the tanker incident, or when it occurred.
On Oct. 23, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment announced the temporary closure of all beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain after detecting marine pollution from an oil spill from a tanker.
The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is coordinating with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and other agencies to secure the tanker, GEM NO. 2, and limit further risks, a state news agency reported.
Technical teams are repairing damaged sections of the vessel, restoring some of its operational systems and assessing its structural integrity to determine the safest way to handle it. Field assessments show no new leakage from the tanker, while maritime and aerial monitoring, backed by satellite imagery, continues.
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said its crews are carrying out field surveys, monitoring and cleanup in affected coastal areas. It stressed that public safety remains its top priority, the state news agency reported.
Satellite imagery as of Friday shows the slick concentrated off Umm Al Quwain, with part of it reaching coastal areas of Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah. The ministry said pollution concentrations have fallen significantly, though containment and environmental-impact efforts are ongoing.
Cleanup relies chiefly on mechanical recovery, supplemented by chemical dispersants applied in line with international standards and approved technical guidelines.
Several beaches and coastal areas remain temporarily closed as a precaution, the ministry said. It clarified that the closures do not necessarily mean contamination was found at every affected site; they are meant to protect public health and the marine environment while cleanup continues.
Etihad Water and Electricity said drinking water remains safe. The utility has introduced precautionary measures to monitor seawater quality and test produced and distributed water, without interrupting supply to consumers.
Authorities have not disclosed the nature or cause of the tanker incident, or when it occurred.
On Oct. 23, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment announced the temporary closure of all beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain after detecting marine pollution from an oil spill from a tanker.UAE Contains Tanker Oil Spill as Cleanup Spans 4 Emirates
ABU DHABI - The United Arab Emirates said Friday it has contained the oil spill from a tanker involved in an incident in its territorial waters, even as crews kept working to counter marine pollution along several stretches of coastline.
The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is coordinating with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and other agencies to secure the tanker, GEM NO. 2, and limit further risks, a state news agency reported.
Technical teams are repairing damaged sections of the vessel, restoring some of its operational systems and assessing its structural integrity to determine the safest way to handle it. Field assessments show no new leakage from the tanker, while maritime and aerial monitoring, backed by satellite imagery, continues.
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said its crews are carrying out field surveys, monitoring and cleanup in affected coastal areas. It stressed that public safety remains its top priority, the state news agency reported.
Satellite imagery as of Friday shows the slick concentrated off Umm Al Quwain, with part of it reaching coastal areas of Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah. The ministry said pollution concentrations have fallen significantly, though containment and environmental-impact efforts are ongoing.
Cleanup relies chiefly on mechanical recovery, supplemented by chemical dispersants applied in line with international standards and approved technical guidelines.
Several beaches and coastal areas remain temporarily closed as a precaution, the ministry said. It clarified that the closures do not necessarily mean contamination was found at every affected site; they are meant to protect public health and the marine environment while cleanup continues.
Etihad Water and Electricity said drinking water remains safe. The utility has introduced precautionary measures to monitor seawater quality and test produced and distributed water, without interrupting supply to consumers.
Authorities have not disclosed the nature or cause of the tanker incident, or when it occurred.
On Oct. 23, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment announced the temporary closure of all beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain after detecting marine pollution from an oil spill from a tanker.
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