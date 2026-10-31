Hansal Mehta Calls Sanjay Gupta His 'Only Boss' In Film Industry, Says He Will Never Take Off Luxury Watch Gifted By Filmmaker

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta seems to be bereaved post the demise of his dear friend Sanjay Gupta.

The director remembered the filmmaker calling him as perhaps his“only boss” in the film industry.

Hansal also revealed that the first and only luxury watch he owns was gifted to him by Sanjay and said he does not think he will ever take it off.

Hansal took to his social media account to share an emotional note, recalling the highs and lows they experienced together.

Sharing his tribute, Hansal wrote,“Not done, bro. Sanjay Gupta. Gups. My only boss in the film industry, perhaps. But more than that, a dear friend. We went through many lows and many highs together, and through all of it we shared a love for the good things in life.”

He added,“My first and only Rolex came from him. Today it's the one memory of him I carry on my wrist, and I don't think I'll ever take it off. He held my hand when I was at my lowest. We didn't exactly create magic together, but the time itself was an absolute blast.”

He recalled,“The good food, the good booze, the endless parties. I watched some of the best films of my life in his theatre. I borrowed some of the best books I've read from his shelves. My bro code began with you, Sanjay. And now it's ended.”

He added,“I'm going to miss you more than I can say. The heavens are all set for a big party. Anu, Dalai and Shivansh, may God give you the strength to bear this terrible loss.”

For the uninitiated, Sanjay Gupta made his directorial debut with 'Aatish: Feel the Fire' in 1994. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he directed films such as 'Kaante', 'Musafir', 'Zinda', 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', 'Shootout at Wadala', 'Jazbaa', 'Kaabil' and 'Mumbai Saga'. His last directorial venture, 'The Miranda Brothers', was released in 2025.

Sanjay Gupta passed away on October 30 at his residence in Mumbai. According to reports, he reportedly slipped in the bathroom during the night and sustained a head injury.

Other people were present at the house, but his family members were reportedly unaware of the incident at the time. He was found the following morning, after which the family alerted the authorities.

Sanjay Gupta is survived by his wife Anu and their two children, Dalai and Shivansh.

–IANS

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