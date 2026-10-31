Jackie Shroff Remembers Legendary Composer S.D. Burman On 51St Death Anniversary, Says His Music Continues To Touch Hearts

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff remembered legendary music composer Sachin Dev Burman, popularly known as S.D. Burman on his death anniversary on Saturday.

Taking to his social media account, Jackie shared a monochrome picture of the celebrated composer and paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

The actor wrote, "Remembering Sachin Da on his death anniversary. His timeless music continues to touch our hearts!"

Jackie used Mohammed Rafi's evergreen number 'Tere Mere Sapne Ab Ek Rang Hain' from the 1965 film 'Guide' as the background score, which was composed by SD Burman.

Born on October 1, 1906, in Comilla, then part of British India and now in Bangladesh, S.D. Burman's full name was Sachin Dev Burman. He passed away in Mumbai on October 31, 1975, at the age of 69.

The composer came from the royal family of Tripura, and developed a musical style by blending Bengali folk traditions with classical influences.

He began his musical journey as a singer and composer in Bengali music before moving to Mumbai in 1944 to explore opportunities in Hindi cinema.

His breakthrough in Hindi films came with 'Do Bhai' in 1947, particularly with the Geeta Dutt-sung song 'Mera Sundar Sapna Beet Gaya'.

Over a career spanning many decades, Burman composed music for more than 100 films and collaborated with some of the most celebrated singers of Indian cinema, including Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Geeta Dutt, Manna Dey and Hemant Kumar.

Some of his most celebrated compositions include 'Tadbeer Se Bigdi Hui Taqdeer', 'Jaane Woh Kaise Log The', 'Wahan Kaun Hai Tera', 'Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai', 'Gaata Rahe Mera Dil', 'Piya Tose Naina Laage Re', 'Din Dhal Jaye', 'Roop Tera Mastana', 'Mere Sapno Ki Rani', 'Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Man Mera', 'Phoolon Ke Rang Se' and 'Tere Mere Sapne Ab Ek Rang Hain'.

Apart from being a celebrated composer, S.D. Burman was also an accomplished singer who lent his distinctive voice to several of his own compositions, including 'Wahan Kaun Hai Tera' from 'Guide' and 'Safal Hogi Teri Aradhana' from 'Aradhana'. He received the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the latter in 1970.

S.D. Burman was also the father of celebrated music composer Rahul Dev Burman, popularly known as R.D. Burman or Pancham Da.

Further following in his father's footsteps, R.D. went on to become one of Hindi cinema's most influential composers, creating a musical legacy of his own.

–IANS

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