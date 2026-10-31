Class 10 Girl Student Brutally Attacked With A Saw Inside Classroom

Brutal Classroom Attack Reported in Anantapur

A Class 10 girl student was allegedly attacked brutally with a saw inside her classroom at a Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu, Anantapur district, police said on Saturday.

Police Investigation Underway

Anantapur DSP Ashwin Manideep Kakumanu said the accused attacked the student inside the school classroom. "An incident of an attack on a Class 10 girl student at a Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu, Anantapur district, has been reported. The accused allegedly attacked the student brutally with a saw inside the school classroom," the DSP said. Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)