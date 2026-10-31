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Two Foreign Nationals Die Following Suspected Electrocution In Bengaluru

Two Foreign Nationals Die Following Suspected Electrocution In Bengaluru


Date: 2026-10-31 04:45:46

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Tragic Incident at Bengaluru Hotel

Two foreign nationals, a German and a Slovak citizen, died following suspected electrocution in a swimming pool on the third floor of a hotel in Bengaluru's Halasuru area on Friday evening. Two other persons, including an American hotel guest and an Indian pool attendant, sustained injuries while attempting to rescue the victims, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East Bengaluru, said.

Victims and Injured Identified

The deceased have been identified as Alexander Maximilian Theiss (57), a German national who was a crew member of Lufthansa, and Juraj Horvat (45), a citizen of the Slovak Republic who worked as a project manager at IBM. The two injured persons have been identified as Mathew DeSantis (41), an American national who was staying at the hotel as a guest, and Rahul Tiwari (28), an Indian national employed at the hotel as a pool attendant and lifeguard. Both DeSantis and Tiwari sustained injuries while attempting to rescue the two foreign nationals from the swimming pool. They were shifted to Manipal Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Both are out of danger, the DCP said.

Official Investigation

A case has been registered in connection with the deaths, and an investigation is underway, the DCP said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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