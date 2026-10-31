Aakash Chopra Raises Concerns Over Bhuvneshwar Kumars T20I Comeback

Concerns Over Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Return

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra expressed concern over seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's comeback, pointing out that the pacer's expensive outings in his first three matches have raised questions about his form. He also noted that being left out of the playing XI in the fourth T20I against New Zealand on Friday has added to the uncertainty surrounding his return, suggesting that the Indian team management may be reconsidering his role.

India made a couple of changes to their playing XI for the fourth T20I, with Mayank Yadav replacing Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Mayank made an immediate impact, picking up three wickets in the match. Bhuvneshwar, meanwhile, had earned a recall to the side following his impressive performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, his comeback has not gone as planned, with the conditions and opposition batters posing a challenge. The experienced pacer managed just one wicket across his first three matches while conceding runs at an economy rate of over 10 per over in each outing.

Chopra Questions Team Management's Strategy

"Prasidh Krishna has not been selected in the ODI team because he is injured. But it's not like Bhuvi has been picked in the one-day team. He has played three matches and has leaked so many runs that questions are being asked about his comeback. Amidst all this, he has been made to sit out, which only raises further questions about his comeback," Chopra said on his YouTube Channel.

"It almost seems like the Indian management is saying we have had enough. So, this comeback is not turning out the way the Indian fans were hoping for. It seems that there is a slight break here as far as his comeback is concerned," Chopra added.

Struggles in the Current Series

Bhuvneshwar, who returned to the national side after a gap of nearly four years, has struggled to make an impact in the ongoing five-match series. The 36-year-old has conceded 139 runs in 12 overs across his first three appearances, managing just one wicket at an expensive economy rate of 11.58.

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