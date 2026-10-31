Washington Urges Restraint in Poland’s Tribunal Showdown
(MENAFN) The US ambassador to Poland issued an urgent call for restraint Friday as a standoff at the country’s Constitutional Tribunal escalated, warning that the situation was “very serious.”
Tom Rose laid out his concerns in a post on X. “We appear to be witnessing an unprecedented confrontation over the government’s use of state power and the independence and authority of a constitutional institution,” Rose wrote on US social media company X.
The envoy noted that the two sides have given sharply conflicting accounts of what happened and why. He said the thousands of people who have gathered outside the tribunal have made an already dangerous situation more combustible.
“The last thing Poland needs is a confrontation that spirals into something far worse,” he said.
Rose stressed that Washington stands with Poland but has no right to judge or interfere in its internal affairs. He said the US is motivated by concern for the stability, security and democratic future of a country it regards as a friend and ally.
He appealed to government officials, law enforcement and demonstrators alike to “take a deep breath” and to avoid any step that could provoke violence or deepen the crisis.
“Poland’s strength ultimately must come from within,” he said, pointing to its people, its institutions and a shared commitment to the rule of law.
Rose added that Poland has come too far and achieved too much to let political differences endanger that progress.
Tom Rose laid out his concerns in a post on X. “We appear to be witnessing an unprecedented confrontation over the government’s use of state power and the independence and authority of a constitutional institution,” Rose wrote on US social media company X.
The envoy noted that the two sides have given sharply conflicting accounts of what happened and why. He said the thousands of people who have gathered outside the tribunal have made an already dangerous situation more combustible.
“The last thing Poland needs is a confrontation that spirals into something far worse,” he said.
Rose stressed that Washington stands with Poland but has no right to judge or interfere in its internal affairs. He said the US is motivated by concern for the stability, security and democratic future of a country it regards as a friend and ally.
He appealed to government officials, law enforcement and demonstrators alike to “take a deep breath” and to avoid any step that could provoke violence or deepen the crisis.
“Poland’s strength ultimately must come from within,” he said, pointing to its people, its institutions and a shared commitment to the rule of law.
Rose added that Poland has come too far and achieved too much to let political differences endanger that progress.
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