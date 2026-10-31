Oleshky Ceasefire Holds 87 Hours With Zero Violations
(MENAFN) Russia’s human rights commissioner declared the humanitarian operation in Oleshky finished Friday, ending a localized truce that both Moscow and Kyiv say held without a breach.
“We have completed our humanitarian mission in Oleshky. The convoys are now splitting up, heading in different directions,” Yana Lantratova said. She stressed that both sides observed the ceasefire “without any incidents.”
Lantratova urged that missions coordinated by US first lady Melania Trump become a standing initiative. She argued that the Oleshky operation, and her cooperation with Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, proved such arrangements can help civilians “even under difficult conditions.”
Lubinets confirmed the wind-down in a post on X, saying residents who wanted to leave had been given the chance and were en route to Ukraine.
“At this stage, those who wished to leave Oleshky have had the opportunity to do so and are now on their way to Ukraine. Humanitarian aid has been delivered. The convoys have split up, and I am now heading back to Ukraine,” he wrote.
He said the truce stayed in force for 87 hours with no violations recorded, and he thanked Ukraine’s armed forces for making the mission possible. He added that the operation is continuing under agreements reached with Lantratova, backed and coordinated by the US first lady.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy separately said a humanitarian mission was under way in Oleshky, with people being moved to Ukraine. He said Ukrainian services and defense forces were working to rescue as many citizens as possible.
“It is significant that Kherson has finally experienced the quiet that was so desperately needed. Russia must put an end to this war,” Zelenskyy said during an evening address.
The US first lady brokered the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in Oleshky, a city Moscow seized in 2022. It took effect at 0100GMT Tuesday to allow aid deliveries and civilian evacuations, and remains in force until 10.59 pm (2059GMT) Sunday.
“We have completed our humanitarian mission in Oleshky. The convoys are now splitting up, heading in different directions,” Yana Lantratova said. She stressed that both sides observed the ceasefire “without any incidents.”
Lantratova urged that missions coordinated by US first lady Melania Trump become a standing initiative. She argued that the Oleshky operation, and her cooperation with Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, proved such arrangements can help civilians “even under difficult conditions.”
Lubinets confirmed the wind-down in a post on X, saying residents who wanted to leave had been given the chance and were en route to Ukraine.
“At this stage, those who wished to leave Oleshky have had the opportunity to do so and are now on their way to Ukraine. Humanitarian aid has been delivered. The convoys have split up, and I am now heading back to Ukraine,” he wrote.
He said the truce stayed in force for 87 hours with no violations recorded, and he thanked Ukraine’s armed forces for making the mission possible. He added that the operation is continuing under agreements reached with Lantratova, backed and coordinated by the US first lady.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy separately said a humanitarian mission was under way in Oleshky, with people being moved to Ukraine. He said Ukrainian services and defense forces were working to rescue as many citizens as possible.
“It is significant that Kherson has finally experienced the quiet that was so desperately needed. Russia must put an end to this war,” Zelenskyy said during an evening address.
The US first lady brokered the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in Oleshky, a city Moscow seized in 2022. It took effect at 0100GMT Tuesday to allow aid deliveries and civilian evacuations, and remains in force until 10.59 pm (2059GMT) Sunday.
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