Israel Seals Hebron Neighborhood as Offensive Displaces 4,969
(MENAFN) The Israeli army sealed off the Ain Deir Baha neighborhood in Hebron as a closed military zone late Friday, sending troops on raids and detaining several young Palestinians as its offensive in the southern West Bank city entered its eighth straight day.
The eight-day operation has uprooted thousands of civilians, led to dozens of arrests, and flattened Palestinian homes and other structures.
Witnesses told a Turkish news agency that army vehicles rolled into the neighborhood and broadcast over loudspeakers that the area was now a closed military zone, barring residents from entering or moving within it.
Video clips circulated by local media showed soldiers deployed across the neighborhood and warning residents that staying put had become dangerous. Separate footage posted on social media, including by a Palestinian news outlet, showed soldiers detaining a group of Palestinians. The men were made to put their hands on their heads and were marched under heavy guard to an undisclosed location.
What triggered the offensive
The Israeli army began the operation in Hebron on Oct. 23, after two Palestinians carried out a shooting attack that killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three more. The army subsequently killed both attackers.
Since then, Israeli forces have placed Hebron and nearby villages under military closure. They have taken over Palestinian homes in the Jalda and Ain Deir Baha neighborhoods and turned them into military barracks, with Israeli flags raised above several of them. In the opening days, troops also carried out forced displacement, demolished homes and commercial buildings, and destroyed infrastructure.
The eight-day operation has uprooted thousands of civilians, led to dozens of arrests, and flattened Palestinian homes and other structures.
Witnesses told a Turkish news agency that army vehicles rolled into the neighborhood and broadcast over loudspeakers that the area was now a closed military zone, barring residents from entering or moving within it.
Video clips circulated by local media showed soldiers deployed across the neighborhood and warning residents that staying put had become dangerous. Separate footage posted on social media, including by a Palestinian news outlet, showed soldiers detaining a group of Palestinians. The men were made to put their hands on their heads and were marched under heavy guard to an undisclosed location.
What triggered the offensive
The Israeli army began the operation in Hebron on Oct. 23, after two Palestinians carried out a shooting attack that killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three more. The army subsequently killed both attackers.
Since then, Israeli forces have placed Hebron and nearby villages under military closure. They have taken over Palestinian homes in the Jalda and Ain Deir Baha neighborhoods and turned them into military barracks, with Israeli flags raised above several of them. In the opening days, troops also carried out forced displacement, demolished homes and commercial buildings, and destroyed infrastructure.
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