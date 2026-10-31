Rubio Urges G20 to Unite on Economy Despite Rifts
(MENAFN) Secretary of State Marco Rubio pressed G20 members on Friday to deepen economic cooperation and prioritize practical fixes to shared problems, speaking at a welcome reception for foreign ministers in the US city.
Addressing diplomats gathered for the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, among them Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Rubio said countries must work jointly toward a stronger global economic future even where national interests diverge.
“The economic challenges facing our countries are complex, and they are interconnected, because we all face these challenges. We must all work together to address them,” he said.
He said the Trump administration wants the G20 to center on its core economic mission and produce tangible results for its members.
“Our interests may not always align, but we should always seek to work together to advance them when and where they do align,” he said.
Rubio pointed to economic talks held throughout the US G20 presidency, spanning trade, fiscal and monetary policy, emerging technologies and energy.
He also welcomed Poland as a full participant in this year’s G20 process.
“President (Donald) Trump believes their economic success and growing global influence is exactly what the G20 needs to tackle the major economic challenges we all face, and we’re very excited to have them with us here today and this week,” he said.
The top US diplomat thanked Atlanta for hosting the event, calling Georgia and the American South regions where the nation’s economic future is taking shape.
Rubio said he hoped the ministerial would build a strong foundation for the G20 Leaders’ Summit and help set shared priorities for policies that support long-term prosperity.
The two-day meeting brings together top diplomats from the world’s leading economies. It will be followed by the leaders’ summit, scheduled for Dec. 14-15 in Miami, Florida.
Addressing diplomats gathered for the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, among them Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Rubio said countries must work jointly toward a stronger global economic future even where national interests diverge.
“The economic challenges facing our countries are complex, and they are interconnected, because we all face these challenges. We must all work together to address them,” he said.
He said the Trump administration wants the G20 to center on its core economic mission and produce tangible results for its members.
“Our interests may not always align, but we should always seek to work together to advance them when and where they do align,” he said.
Rubio pointed to economic talks held throughout the US G20 presidency, spanning trade, fiscal and monetary policy, emerging technologies and energy.
He also welcomed Poland as a full participant in this year’s G20 process.
“President (Donald) Trump believes their economic success and growing global influence is exactly what the G20 needs to tackle the major economic challenges we all face, and we’re very excited to have them with us here today and this week,” he said.
The top US diplomat thanked Atlanta for hosting the event, calling Georgia and the American South regions where the nation’s economic future is taking shape.
Rubio said he hoped the ministerial would build a strong foundation for the G20 Leaders’ Summit and help set shared priorities for policies that support long-term prosperity.
The two-day meeting brings together top diplomats from the world’s leading economies. It will be followed by the leaders’ summit, scheduled for Dec. 14-15 in Miami, Florida.
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