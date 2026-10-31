Mika Singh Mourns Sanjay Gupta's Demise, Recalls Filmmaker Giving Him His First Bollywood Break

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Singer Mika Singh seemed to be in a disturbed state of mind post the demise of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta.

He remembered him as a“godfather” who gave him his first Bollywood break.

Mika took to his social media account to share an emotional tribute to the filmmaker, describing him as a wonderful human being, a down-to-earth personality and an incredible filmmaker, director and producer.

Sharing a picture with the filmmaker, Mika wrote,“Today has been one of the most shocking and heartbreaking days for me. My big brother, Sanjay Gupta Ji, a wonderful human being, a down-to-earth personality, and an incredible filmmaker, director and producer, has left us far too soon.”

Recalling how Sanjay Gupta helped him make his entry into Bollywood, Mika said that the filmmaker had been like a godfather to him and would always remain someone he was grateful to.

“Bhai, you were like a godfather to me. You gave me my very first Bollywood break, and I will always be grateful for your love, guidance and support,” he further wrote.

“You will forever remain in my heart. May Waheguru bless your soul with eternal peace and give strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss. Rest in peace, Bhai. You will be deeply missed.”

Mika's first major Bollywood break came with the song 'Ganpat' from Sanjay Gupta's 2007 film 'Shootout at Lokhandwala'. The track, featuring Vivek Oberoi, became a popular number and helped establish Mika's presence in the Hindi film music industry.

For the uninitiated, Sanjay Gupta passed away on October 30 at his residence in Mumbai at the age of 59. Reportedly, he slipped in the bathroom during the night and sustained a head injury.

Reports stated that the incident went unnoticed until the following morning, when he was found dead. His family members were reportedly at home but were unaware of the fall at the time.

Sanjay Gupta made his directorial debut with 'Aatish: Feel the Fire' in 1994. Over the years, he directed films such as 'Kaante', 'Musafir', 'Zinda', 'Shootout at Wadala', 'Jazbaa', 'Kaabil' and 'Mumbai Saga'. His last work, 'The Miranda Brothers', was released in 2025.

–IANS

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