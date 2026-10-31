'Heartbroken' Harshvardhan Rane On Late Sanjay Gupta: Never Met A More Happy Man On And Off Set

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who worked with late Sanjay Gupta in“The Miranda Brothers”, has mourned the sudden demise of the filmmaker and recalled fond memories from the 2024 film.

Harshvardhan took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures from the sets of“The Miranda Brothers” in Goa with the late filmmaker, who passed away aged 59 on October 30 after slipping in the bathroom.

The actor wrote in the caption:“I cant imagine what Anu maam and kids must be going through, he was all about loving his family and making films non stop. When we shot Miranda brothers, he took me and Meezaan out for eating in goa all the time, i had never met a more happy man on and off set. Heart broken. #SanjayGupta.”

The Miranda Brothers is a 2024 sports drama film directed and written by Sanjay Gupta. It also stars Meezaan Jafri. The film was about an orphan rescued from trash and becomes devoted to his elder brother, both growing to be star footballers, till the suspicious death of their mother threatens to tear them apart.

Sanjay Gupta was best known for directing films such as 'Kaante', 'Kaabil' and 'Shootout at Wadala ' along with producing movies such as Shootout at Lokhandwala, Jazbaa and Acid Factory.

Sanjay Gupta stepped into the world of cinema in 1994 with Aatish: Feel the Fire starring Aditya Pancholi and Sanjay Dutt.

He then went on to direct, produce and write movies such as Ram Shastra, Khauff, Jung, Kaante, Musafir, Zinda and Shootout at Lokhandwala among others.

Talking about Harshvardhan, the actor on October 24 shared his“flowers for 2027” list, offering a glimpse into what lies ahead for his fans, including a surprise film scheduled to release on August 13.

Harshvardhan took to Instagram, where he shared a childlike crayon-drawing-style bouquet of four smiling flowers, each representing a film project with its release date. The bouquet is tied together with a pink ribbon and has a tag that reads“Flowers for you in 2027.”

The four flowers are labelled“Silaa February 5”,“Force 3 March 19”,“Police Company June 4” and“Surprise August 13”.

For the caption, he wrote:“You made me a gardener, here are the flowers, i grew, for you.”