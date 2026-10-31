Assam CM Hails ISRO's GSLV-F18 Launch, Says It Boosted India's Defence Capabilities

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 31 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists following the successful launch of the GSLV-F18 rocket carrying the NVS-03 navigation satellite, describing the mission as a major milestone in India's indigenous navigation capabilities.

In a post on X, Sarma said the successful launch had ensured that India's own navigation system, Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), was operational again, reducing the country's dependence on foreign navigation systems and strengthening the capabilities of the armed forces.

"A milestone in India's navigational capabilities. The successful launch of ISRO's GSLV-F18 has ensured that India's own navigation system, NavIC, is up and running again, eliminating dependence on foreign entities for mapping and shoring up the capabilities of our armed forces," the Chief Minister wrote.

He also extended his congratulations to the scientists associated with the mission, saying the nation was proud of their achievements.

The GSLV-F18 rocket lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 11.51 p.m. on Friday, carrying the 2,232-kg NVS-03 satellite. ISRO subsequently confirmed that the satellite had been successfully placed in its intended Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

The mission marked the 20th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle. NVS-03 is the third satellite in ISRO's next-generation navigation satellite series, designed to ensure continuity and improve services under NavIC, India's indigenous regional navigation system.

The satellite carries an indigenously developed atomic clock, along with procured atomic clocks, and incorporates the L1 navigation signal in addition to the existing L5 and S-band signals.

NavIC provides positioning, navigation, and timing services across India's mainland and a region extending approximately 1,500 km beyond its geopolitical boundaries.

Its applications include civilian navigation, transportation, maritime operations and strategic defence requirements.

The successful mission assumes significance as India continues to strengthen its indigenous space infrastructure and reduce reliance on foreign satellite navigation systems such as GPS.