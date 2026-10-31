Class 10 Girl Attacked With Chainsaw In Andhra Classroom After Rejecting Man's Advances, CM Naidu Reacts

A Class 10 student in Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh, sustained critical injuries after a man attacked her with a chainsaw inside her classroom at the Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu mandal headquarters on Friday.

According to information, the accused entered the classroom with the chainsaw and launched an attack on the victim, identified as Gopika. Fellow students watched in horror as the accused cut her face and caused injuries to her head and back.

Another student, Lakshmi, who attempted to intervene and stop the assault, was also injured in the incident. The accused fled from the spot, leaving Gopika in a pool of blood inside the classroom.

Teachers And Students Acted Quickly

Teachers and students who witnessed the attack immediately alerted the local police. The victim was shifted to a nearby hospital by school staff and students for urgent medical treatment.

Police arrived at the scene, registered a case, and initiated an investigation. Law enforcement authorities have intensified efforts and launched a manhunt to trace and apprehend the absconding suspect.

The violent episode has left students, teachers, and parents in the area deeply shaken, instilling widespread fear and panic at the school.

Horrific attack at Anantapur School: 21-year-old enters classroom with power chainsaw, one girl killed another Injured. the attack took place inside the classroom while a teacher was present and lessons were underway. Police launch a hunt to nab the accused. #AndhraPradesh twitter/7HAx3GVNWd

- Ashish (@KP_Aashish) October 31, 2026

A preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was a distant relative of Gopika and had been harassing her for quite some time. According to reports, Gopika had warned him to stay away from her and said she would complain to her parents about his advances. The accused then developed a grudge against her and eventually assaulted her inside the government school classroom.

CM Naidu Reacts

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep anguish and shock over the brutal attack on a Class 10 schoolgirl inside her classroom. The victim sustained severe injuries after the miscreant attacked her with a chainsaw in broad daylight.

Upon learning of the incident, the CM immediately contacted senior district and medical officials to review the student's health condition and ensure she receives the best possible emergency treatment.

I am deeply shaken and enraged by the barbaric attack on a Class 10 student inside her classroom at Raptadu ZP High School. Attackers who target our young girls inside schools have no place in our society.I am personally tracking her recovery and have directed the medical team...

- N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 31, 2026

Expressing outrage over the horrific assault, Naidu directed the police department to launch a swift investigation, track down the perpetrator without delay, and initiate stringent legal action to ensure maximum punishment for the culprit.

The incident has raised serious questions about safety in government schools, with the accused having managed to walk into a classroom with a chainsaw in broad daylight.