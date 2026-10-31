Dubai Home Festival Keeps the Excitement Going with Prizes, Raffles and Rewards Still to Be Won Across Dubai
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) With the eighth edition of Dubai Home Festival (DHF) entering its final week, shoppers still have time to make the most of exciting prizes and rewards. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the festival runs until 1 November under the theme ‘MAKE DUBAI HOME’, with seven raffles and giveaways still open across Dubai, offering opportunities to win everything from home makeovers to shopping gift cards.
A HOME MAKEOVER WORTH AED 200,000 WITH SHOP, SCAN & WIN A HOME MAKEOVER
Shoppers can enter for a chance to win a home makeover worth AED 200,000 by spending AED 500 or more at participating retailers and scanning the QR code on official Dubai Home Festival promotional materials before 1 November. With more than 100 retailers participating across Dubai, the festival also offers discounts of up to 75% across furniture, interiors, homeware, appliances and electronics, alongside exclusive shopping rewards and giveaways.
For more information and the list of participating retailers and malls, visit
HOME MAKEOVER WORTH AED 100,000 THROUGH FIRST-TIME HOME BUYERS PROGRAM
Residents looking to purchase their first home in Dubai can benefit from the First-Time Home Buyer Programme, a joint initiative by Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). As part of Dubai Home Festival 2026, eligible individuals who register for the programme for the first time between 16 October and 1 November will automatically be entered into a draw for the chance to win an AED 100,000 home makeover from Prize Partner Chattels & More, subject to the competition’s terms and conditions.
The programme also supports eligible participants on their journey to homeownership through benefits such as priority access to selected property launches and financing solutions offered by participating banks, subject to eligibility and applicable terms.
To register and for more information, visit
WIN AED 250,000 IN CASH AT HOMES R US SHOP & WIN
Every purchase at Homes r Us could bring shoppers closer to winning AED 250,000 in cash. Running until 31 October in partnership with Dream Dubai, the Homes R Us Shop & Win gives customers one entry into the draw with every purchase, whether in-store or online, with no minimum spend.
In-store shoppers can register using the unique QR code on their Shop & Win voucher, while online customers receive a unique entry link via email and WhatsApp. The draw closes on 31 October, giving shoppers until this week to turn their home shopping into a chance to win big.
DAILY AND WEEKLY PRIZES AT SHARAF DG
Running until 1 November, Sharaf DG’s Mega Home Fest gives shoppers the chance to win exciting prizes with every eligible purchase across Sharaf DG stores citywide and online. Shoppers who spend more than AED 1,000 on a single invoice are automatically entered into the daily and weekly prize draws, with no separate registration required.
Daily prizes include 24 Fiio EH13 noise-cancelling headphones, while weekly prizes feature a Samsung Fold8, a Panasonic side-by-side refrigerator, an LG 55-inch Nano 4K UHD Smart TV and a Dyson Airwrap. Other prizes include a Lenovo laptop, a Beko front-load washing machine, a Samsung appliance, two Hisense soundbars, a Dyson Supersonic travel hair dryer, a De’Longhi coffee machine and a Hoover spot vacuum cleaner.
For more information, visit
GIFT HAMPERS WORTH AED 2,000 AT MARTHA STEWART
Martha Stewart, part of Apparel Group, is making it easier to give the home a fresh new look, with discounts of 25% to 70% on selected products across Dubai until 1 November. From everyday essentials to stylish finishing touches, shoppers can find inspiration for every corner of their home while making the most of festival savings.
Those who spend at least AED 350 in a single transaction can also enter the Spend & Win raffle for a chance to win one of three gift hampers, each worth AED 2,000, adding an extra reward to their home shopping experience.
For more information, visit
WIN YOUR DREAM NURSERY AT MAMAS AND PAPAS
Parents preparing for a new arrival or refreshing their little one’s space can enjoy an extra reward at Mamas & Papas until 1 November. Shoppers who spend AED 1,500 in-store at Dubai Hills, Dubai Mall or City Centre Mirdif can enter for a chance to win a complete nursery featuring the brand’s premium, timeless furniture, designed to support every stage of a child’s early years.
Every qualifying shopper will also receive a complimentary one-to-one shopping experience at the Dubai Mall flagship store, adding a personal touch to the search for the perfect pieces for their growing family.
For more information, visit
AED 10,000 GIFT CARDS AT DUBAI FESTIVAL CITY MALL
Shoppers can make their home shopping trips go further at Dubai Festival City Mall, with two ways to enter a draw for a share of AED 30,000 in gift cards. Spend AED 300 anywhere in the mall until 1 November for one entry, or spend AED 300 at any of the more than 18 participating home brands, including IKEA, Royal Furniture, Stressless, King Koil, Sedar and The Mattress Store, to receive two entries.
Three lucky winners will each take home a Dubai Festival City Mall gift card worth AED 10,000. Receipts from multiple visits can be combined, with entries issued on the spot at the Customer Service Desk. The mall is open from 10 AM to 10 PM on weekdays and until midnight on weekends, giving shoppers more time to browse, shop and enter.
For more information, visit
With Dubai Home Festival running until 1 November, there is still time to discover inspiring home collections, enjoy savings of up to 75% and take advantage of the festival’s exciting prizes and rewards. From the chance to win a home makeover or AED 250,000 in cash to gift cards and prizes for the whole family, shoppers can make their home shopping count before the festival ends.
Dubai Home Festival 2026 is supported by the Key Sponsor, Commercial Bank of Dubai, and Strategic Partners, including Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Dubai Holding (Ibn Battuta and Palm Jumeirah Mall), and Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of the Emirates).
For more information, visit the Dubai Home Festival website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.
A HOME MAKEOVER WORTH AED 200,000 WITH SHOP, SCAN & WIN A HOME MAKEOVER
Shoppers can enter for a chance to win a home makeover worth AED 200,000 by spending AED 500 or more at participating retailers and scanning the QR code on official Dubai Home Festival promotional materials before 1 November. With more than 100 retailers participating across Dubai, the festival also offers discounts of up to 75% across furniture, interiors, homeware, appliances and electronics, alongside exclusive shopping rewards and giveaways.
For more information and the list of participating retailers and malls, visit
HOME MAKEOVER WORTH AED 100,000 THROUGH FIRST-TIME HOME BUYERS PROGRAM
Residents looking to purchase their first home in Dubai can benefit from the First-Time Home Buyer Programme, a joint initiative by Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). As part of Dubai Home Festival 2026, eligible individuals who register for the programme for the first time between 16 October and 1 November will automatically be entered into a draw for the chance to win an AED 100,000 home makeover from Prize Partner Chattels & More, subject to the competition’s terms and conditions.
The programme also supports eligible participants on their journey to homeownership through benefits such as priority access to selected property launches and financing solutions offered by participating banks, subject to eligibility and applicable terms.
To register and for more information, visit
WIN AED 250,000 IN CASH AT HOMES R US SHOP & WIN
Every purchase at Homes r Us could bring shoppers closer to winning AED 250,000 in cash. Running until 31 October in partnership with Dream Dubai, the Homes R Us Shop & Win gives customers one entry into the draw with every purchase, whether in-store or online, with no minimum spend.
In-store shoppers can register using the unique QR code on their Shop & Win voucher, while online customers receive a unique entry link via email and WhatsApp. The draw closes on 31 October, giving shoppers until this week to turn their home shopping into a chance to win big.
DAILY AND WEEKLY PRIZES AT SHARAF DG
Running until 1 November, Sharaf DG’s Mega Home Fest gives shoppers the chance to win exciting prizes with every eligible purchase across Sharaf DG stores citywide and online. Shoppers who spend more than AED 1,000 on a single invoice are automatically entered into the daily and weekly prize draws, with no separate registration required.
Daily prizes include 24 Fiio EH13 noise-cancelling headphones, while weekly prizes feature a Samsung Fold8, a Panasonic side-by-side refrigerator, an LG 55-inch Nano 4K UHD Smart TV and a Dyson Airwrap. Other prizes include a Lenovo laptop, a Beko front-load washing machine, a Samsung appliance, two Hisense soundbars, a Dyson Supersonic travel hair dryer, a De’Longhi coffee machine and a Hoover spot vacuum cleaner.
For more information, visit
GIFT HAMPERS WORTH AED 2,000 AT MARTHA STEWART
Martha Stewart, part of Apparel Group, is making it easier to give the home a fresh new look, with discounts of 25% to 70% on selected products across Dubai until 1 November. From everyday essentials to stylish finishing touches, shoppers can find inspiration for every corner of their home while making the most of festival savings.
Those who spend at least AED 350 in a single transaction can also enter the Spend & Win raffle for a chance to win one of three gift hampers, each worth AED 2,000, adding an extra reward to their home shopping experience.
For more information, visit
WIN YOUR DREAM NURSERY AT MAMAS AND PAPAS
Parents preparing for a new arrival or refreshing their little one’s space can enjoy an extra reward at Mamas & Papas until 1 November. Shoppers who spend AED 1,500 in-store at Dubai Hills, Dubai Mall or City Centre Mirdif can enter for a chance to win a complete nursery featuring the brand’s premium, timeless furniture, designed to support every stage of a child’s early years.
Every qualifying shopper will also receive a complimentary one-to-one shopping experience at the Dubai Mall flagship store, adding a personal touch to the search for the perfect pieces for their growing family.
For more information, visit
AED 10,000 GIFT CARDS AT DUBAI FESTIVAL CITY MALL
Shoppers can make their home shopping trips go further at Dubai Festival City Mall, with two ways to enter a draw for a share of AED 30,000 in gift cards. Spend AED 300 anywhere in the mall until 1 November for one entry, or spend AED 300 at any of the more than 18 participating home brands, including IKEA, Royal Furniture, Stressless, King Koil, Sedar and The Mattress Store, to receive two entries.
Three lucky winners will each take home a Dubai Festival City Mall gift card worth AED 10,000. Receipts from multiple visits can be combined, with entries issued on the spot at the Customer Service Desk. The mall is open from 10 AM to 10 PM on weekdays and until midnight on weekends, giving shoppers more time to browse, shop and enter.
For more information, visit
With Dubai Home Festival running until 1 November, there is still time to discover inspiring home collections, enjoy savings of up to 75% and take advantage of the festival’s exciting prizes and rewards. From the chance to win a home makeover or AED 250,000 in cash to gift cards and prizes for the whole family, shoppers can make their home shopping count before the festival ends.
Dubai Home Festival 2026 is supported by the Key Sponsor, Commercial Bank of Dubai, and Strategic Partners, including Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Dubai Holding (Ibn Battuta and Palm Jumeirah Mall), and Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of the Emirates).
For more information, visit the Dubai Home Festival website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.
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