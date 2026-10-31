The Integrated Transport Centre Wins AI in Government and Smart Cities Award for the Emergency Vehicle Priority System
(MENAFN- ITC Media) The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has won the AI in Government and Smart Cities Award for its Emergency Vehicle Priority System at Signalised Intersections as part of the 14th edition of the Middle East Enterprise AI and Analytics Summit.
The award recognises the Centre’s efforts to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced data analytics to develop the transport system of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, enhance operational efficiency, and support data-driven decision-making. This achievement reflects the Centre’s efforts to leverage advanced technologies to enhance mobility services and operational efficiency, contributing to quality of life and community safety.
The Emergency Vehicle Priority System is a smart traffic management solution that uses real-time data and advanced communication technologies to grant emergency vehicles equipped with communication devices priority passage at signalised intersections. The system aims to accelerate their arrival at accident scenes and emergency locations while improving traffic flow. It also enhances response efficiency, supports road-user safety, and strengthens the readiness of the emirate’s transport system.
The system operates through automated communication between equipped emergency vehicles and all signalised intersections across Abu Dhabi. It detects approaching emergency vehicles and their direction of travel, then intelligently and safely adjusts traffic signal timings to facilitate their passage while taking into account vehicle and pedestrian movements in other directions. The system relies on traffic control and coordination mechanisms that ensure the restoration of normal signal operations after the emergency vehicle has passed, minimising disruption to traffic flow and maintaining service levels for other road users.
H.E. Hamad Adel Al Afeefi, Executive Director of the Intelligent Transportation Systems Sector at the Integrated Transport Centre, said: "The project represents a distinguished model of government integration and partnership between the Integrated Transport Centre and the entities responsible for emergency services and public safety. By aligning efforts, integrating systems, and exchanging data, the partners work towards a shared objective of protecting lives, accelerating emergency response, and enhancing community security and safety. This reflects the effectiveness of joint government efforts in Abu Dhabi."
H.E. Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said: "This recognition confirms the success of Abu Dhabi’s approach to leveraging artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to develop an intelligent and integrated transport system that supports community safety and improves emergency response efficiency. This achievement aligns with the Centre’s efforts to harness data and innovation to develop proactive mobility solutions that enhance the readiness of transport infrastructure and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global model for smart and sustainable cities."
The Emergency Vehicle Priority System reflects the success of the collaboration between the Integrated Transport Centre and its strategic partners in developing innovative solutions that support the readiness of the transport system and enhance the efficiency of services provided across the emirate.
The award recognises the Centre’s efforts to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced data analytics to develop the transport system of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, enhance operational efficiency, and support data-driven decision-making. This achievement reflects the Centre’s efforts to leverage advanced technologies to enhance mobility services and operational efficiency, contributing to quality of life and community safety.
The Emergency Vehicle Priority System is a smart traffic management solution that uses real-time data and advanced communication technologies to grant emergency vehicles equipped with communication devices priority passage at signalised intersections. The system aims to accelerate their arrival at accident scenes and emergency locations while improving traffic flow. It also enhances response efficiency, supports road-user safety, and strengthens the readiness of the emirate’s transport system.
The system operates through automated communication between equipped emergency vehicles and all signalised intersections across Abu Dhabi. It detects approaching emergency vehicles and their direction of travel, then intelligently and safely adjusts traffic signal timings to facilitate their passage while taking into account vehicle and pedestrian movements in other directions. The system relies on traffic control and coordination mechanisms that ensure the restoration of normal signal operations after the emergency vehicle has passed, minimising disruption to traffic flow and maintaining service levels for other road users.
H.E. Hamad Adel Al Afeefi, Executive Director of the Intelligent Transportation Systems Sector at the Integrated Transport Centre, said: "The project represents a distinguished model of government integration and partnership between the Integrated Transport Centre and the entities responsible for emergency services and public safety. By aligning efforts, integrating systems, and exchanging data, the partners work towards a shared objective of protecting lives, accelerating emergency response, and enhancing community security and safety. This reflects the effectiveness of joint government efforts in Abu Dhabi."
H.E. Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said: "This recognition confirms the success of Abu Dhabi’s approach to leveraging artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to develop an intelligent and integrated transport system that supports community safety and improves emergency response efficiency. This achievement aligns with the Centre’s efforts to harness data and innovation to develop proactive mobility solutions that enhance the readiness of transport infrastructure and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global model for smart and sustainable cities."
The Emergency Vehicle Priority System reflects the success of the collaboration between the Integrated Transport Centre and its strategic partners in developing innovative solutions that support the readiness of the transport system and enhance the efficiency of services provided across the emirate.
ITC Media
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