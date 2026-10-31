Emirates Skywards rewards members with bonus Miles on hotels, holiday packages and car rentals this winter
(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) nbspEmirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates () and flydubai, is giving members even more reasons to explore the world this winter, with exciting offers across its global network of hotel, holiday and car rental partners.
From now until 30 November 2026, members can earn double Skywards Miles ( when booking hotel stays and car rentals with participating partners, as well as 50% bonus Miles on Emirates Skywards Hotels and Emirates Holidays packages. Members can also enjoy 25% bonus Miles when converting their ALL Accor Reward points into Skywards Miles.
Whether planning a festive family getaway, a winter escape or a long-awaited holiday, members can make their travel plans even more rewarding with a range of offers:
More Miles on hotel stays and holidays
•Emirates Skywards Hotels: Earn 50% bonus Miles on hotel stays.
•Emirates Holidays: Earn 50% bonus Miles on holiday packages.
•Booking.com: Earn double Miles on hotel stays.
•IHG Hotels & Resorts: Earn double Miles on eligible hotel stays.
•ALL Accor: Earn 25% bonus Miles when converting ALL Accor Reward points into Skywards Miles.
Double Miles on car rentals
Members can also earn double Skywards Miles when renting a car with SIXT, Europcar, Avis, Budget and Hertz, making it even more rewarding to explore their destination at their own pace.
Book now, travel until January 2027
The limited-time offers are available for hotel and car rental bookings made between 29 October and 30 November 2026, for stays and rentals completed by 31 January 2027.
For Emirates Holidays packages, members must book between 29 October and 26 November 2026, for travel until 31 January 2027.
With more opportunities to earn Miles beyond flights, Emirates Skywards continues to bring members greater value and flexibility through its extensive network of travel and lifestyle partners, giving members more ways to earn and spend Miles both while travelling and in their everyday lives.
From now until 30 November 2026, members can earn double Skywards Miles ( when booking hotel stays and car rentals with participating partners, as well as 50% bonus Miles on Emirates Skywards Hotels and Emirates Holidays packages. Members can also enjoy 25% bonus Miles when converting their ALL Accor Reward points into Skywards Miles.
Whether planning a festive family getaway, a winter escape or a long-awaited holiday, members can make their travel plans even more rewarding with a range of offers:
More Miles on hotel stays and holidays
•Emirates Skywards Hotels: Earn 50% bonus Miles on hotel stays.
•Emirates Holidays: Earn 50% bonus Miles on holiday packages.
•Booking.com: Earn double Miles on hotel stays.
•IHG Hotels & Resorts: Earn double Miles on eligible hotel stays.
•ALL Accor: Earn 25% bonus Miles when converting ALL Accor Reward points into Skywards Miles.
Double Miles on car rentals
Members can also earn double Skywards Miles when renting a car with SIXT, Europcar, Avis, Budget and Hertz, making it even more rewarding to explore their destination at their own pace.
Book now, travel until January 2027
The limited-time offers are available for hotel and car rental bookings made between 29 October and 30 November 2026, for stays and rentals completed by 31 January 2027.
For Emirates Holidays packages, members must book between 29 October and 26 November 2026, for travel until 31 January 2027.
With more opportunities to earn Miles beyond flights, Emirates Skywards continues to bring members greater value and flexibility through its extensive network of travel and lifestyle partners, giving members more ways to earn and spend Miles both while travelling and in their everyday lives.
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