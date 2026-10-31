Oman Airlifts Hurt Sailor After Hormuz Boat Attack
(MENAFN) Oman medically evacuated an injured crew member from an Indian boat that came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz, the country announced Friday, as maritime violence in the strategic waterway keeps climbing.
The Royal Air Force of Oman carried out the operation in coordination with relevant authorities, according to the military’s Directorate of Moral Guidance. The wounded sailor was flown from Khasab Hospital in the northern governorate of Musandam to Khawla Hospital in the capital, Muscat, for specialized treatment, the directorate said in a statement on X.
Earlier Friday, the Royal Navy of Oman said it had rescued 25 crew members from a commercial vessel that erupted in flames after being attacked 1.6 nautical miles off the Musandam coast.
Separately, a maritime security monitoring body, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), reported that a tanker caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after being struck by two explosive devices late Thursday. The vessel was 25 nautical miles northeast of Khasab.
The incidents add to mounting security threats to commercial shipping across the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and neighboring waters, where multiple attacks and maritime incidents have been recorded in recent months.
They also coincide with unresolved friction between Iran and the US over passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies and international trade.
The conflict erupted with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, followed by an April ceasefire. Hostilities between Washington and Tehran resumed in July after negotiations stalled.
The Royal Air Force of Oman carried out the operation in coordination with relevant authorities, according to the military’s Directorate of Moral Guidance. The wounded sailor was flown from Khasab Hospital in the northern governorate of Musandam to Khawla Hospital in the capital, Muscat, for specialized treatment, the directorate said in a statement on X.
Earlier Friday, the Royal Navy of Oman said it had rescued 25 crew members from a commercial vessel that erupted in flames after being attacked 1.6 nautical miles off the Musandam coast.
Separately, a maritime security monitoring body, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), reported that a tanker caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after being struck by two explosive devices late Thursday. The vessel was 25 nautical miles northeast of Khasab.
The incidents add to mounting security threats to commercial shipping across the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and neighboring waters, where multiple attacks and maritime incidents have been recorded in recent months.
They also coincide with unresolved friction between Iran and the US over passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies and international trade.
The conflict erupted with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, followed by an April ceasefire. Hostilities between Washington and Tehran resumed in July after negotiations stalled.
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