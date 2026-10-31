UAE Announces Fuel Prices: How Much Will A Full Tank Cost In November 2026?
|Petrol
|November
|October
|Super 98
|4.16
|4.40
|Special 95
|4.04
|4.28
|E-plus 91
|3.97
|4.21
|Diesel
|4.75
|4.80
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in November will cost you between Dh12.24 to Dh17.76 less than in October.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:Compact cars
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Petrol
|November
|October
|Super 98
|212.16
|224.4
|Special 95
|206.04
|218.28
|E-plus 91
|202.47
|214.71
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Petrol
|November
|October
|Super 98
|257.92
|272.8
|Special 95
|250.48
|265.36
|E-plus 91
|246.14
|261.02
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Petrol
|November
|October
|Super 98
|307.84
|325.6
|Special 95
|298.96
|316.72
|E-plus 91
|293.78
|311.54
Changes in petrol prices can affect how much UAE households spend each month, as fuel is a regular expense for many families. Even small increases can add up over time, putting additional pressure on household budgets and leaving motorists with more to spend on filling up their vehicles.
The UAE last saw record-breaking fuel rates in 2022 following the Russia-Ukraine war, when prices crossed Dh4 per litre for the first time.ALSO READ
- UAE petrol prices: Could fuel cross previous record high of Dh4.63 a litre in November? UAE fuel prices in November: Oil hits $110 amid Middle East war fears
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