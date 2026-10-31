UAE Announces Fuel Prices: How Much Will A Full Tank Cost In November 2026?

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE has announced its fuel prices for November 2026, with rates falling across all fuel categories compared to October. The latest reduction marks a reversal after three consecutive months of rising fuel prices. The previous decline in fuel prices came in July, following four consecutive months of increases amid the US-Iran war. Recommended For You The UAE's Ministry of Energy-approved fuel prices are determined monthly based on the average global oil price, after adding distribution companies' operating costs. Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. The new rates will apply from November 1 and are as follows:

Petrol November October Super 98 4.16 4.40 Special 95 4.04 4.28 E-plus 91 3.97 4.21 Diesel 4.75 4.80

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in November will cost you between Dh12.24 to Dh17.76 less than in October.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Petrol November October Super 98 212.16 224.4 Special 95 206.04 218.28 E-plus 91 202.47 214.71

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Petrol November October Super 98 257.92 272.8 Special 95 250.48 265.36 E-plus 91 246.14 261.02

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Petrol November October Super 98 307.84 325.6 Special 95 298.96 316.72 E-plus 91 293.78 311.54

Changes in petrol prices can affect how much UAE households spend each month, as fuel is a regular expense for many families. Even small increases can add up over time, putting additional pressure on household budgets and leaving motorists with more to spend on filling up their vehicles.

The UAE last saw record-breaking fuel rates in 2022 following the Russia-Ukraine war, when prices crossed Dh4 per litre for the first time.

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