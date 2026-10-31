Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Jordan Military Says Armed Group Suffered Casualties In Syria Border Clash

Jordan Military Says Armed Group Suffered Casualties In Syria Border Clash


Date: 2026-10-31 04:25:26

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Jordan's military said an armed group suffered casualties during a border clash after attempting to infiltrate the Kingdom from Syria, Reuters reported.

The incident comes a week after Jordan carried out airstrikes in Syria that killed more than 20 jihadist fighters.

Recommended For You

The strikes were launched in retaliation for a deadly attack on a church that killed nine people.

MENAFN31102026000049011007ID1111895055


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search