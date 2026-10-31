Jordan Military Says Armed Group Suffered Casualties In Syria Border Clash
The incident comes a week after Jordan carried out airstrikes in Syria that killed more than 20 jihadist fighters.Recommended For You
The strikes were launched in retaliation for a deadly attack on a church that killed nine people.
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