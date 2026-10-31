Polymarket Probes Suspiciously Timed Israel Election Bets
(MENAFN) Polymarket is investigating a cluster of highly profitable, remarkably well-timed wagers placed on this week’s Israeli election, a major financial daily reported Friday, citing a person familiar with the probe.
The trades were placed shortly before polls closed and bet on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outperforming his opponent, according to the report.
The scrutiny arrives as prediction-market platforms such as Polymarket face mounting pressure over suspected insider trading.
Authorities in the United States and Israel have reportedly charged military personnel with exploiting confidential information to profit from wagers on the platform, the report said.
Federal investigators are also said to be preparing charges against an employee of KPMG, accused of using inside information to trade on the earnings of companies the firm audits, according to the report.
Polymarket has also reportedly drawn other fraud-related concerns, including cases in which users allegedly linked stolen debit cards to their accounts to fund betting.
The trades were placed shortly before polls closed and bet on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outperforming his opponent, according to the report.
The scrutiny arrives as prediction-market platforms such as Polymarket face mounting pressure over suspected insider trading.
Authorities in the United States and Israel have reportedly charged military personnel with exploiting confidential information to profit from wagers on the platform, the report said.
Federal investigators are also said to be preparing charges against an employee of KPMG, accused of using inside information to trade on the earnings of companies the firm audits, according to the report.
Polymarket has also reportedly drawn other fraud-related concerns, including cases in which users allegedly linked stolen debit cards to their accounts to fund betting.
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