4Th Qatar Real Estate Forum, Cityscape Qatar 2026 Conclude

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The fourth edition of the Qatar Real Estate Forum 2026 concluded on Thursday after three days at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

The event was organised in partnership by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat), Informa Tharawat, and Cityscape Qatar 2026.

The forum addressed key topics, including diversifying investment portfolios across residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties; real estate financing and publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs); digital asset tokenisation; property valuation and market data; quality of life; infrastructure; and long-term urban planning.

It also featured interactive workshops and an innovation platform exploring how technology is transforming real estate ownership, management, and operations.

The final day included panel discussions on Qatar's advantages as an investment destination, health-focused real estate investment, the everyday impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on cities, Qatar's urban development strategy, and the Law on Owners' Associations.

Participants in one panel emphasised the importance of preserving the distinctive characteristics of Qatari residential neighbourhoods in urban planning to promote family cohesion and social harmony.

Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Fahad bin Mohammed al-Khayarin stressed that security extends beyond the safety of roads and buildings to include family stability within residential neighbourhoods.

He highlighted the importance of convenient access to facilities and preserving residents' traditions, including the culture of majlis gatherings.

Director of Urban Development, Planning and Building Permits at Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company Mohammed al-Emadi said that successful residential neighbourhoods in Qatari cities depend on integrated services, while real estate developers must preserve urban plans and adhere to design standards.

During a panel on investment in Qatar, executive director of Strategy at the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar Hamad Rashid al-Nuaimi said the country offers foreign investors a comprehensive range of services and seeks to build long-term partnerships.

He added that investors receive support to grow their businesses and expand internationally from a base in the Qatari market.

Speaking at a session on "Live, Work, Play and Thrive: Why Should Qatar Be Your Next Destination", al-Nuaimi outlined the services provided by Qatar and the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar, from initial information gathering and company establishment to ongoing guidance, support, and business visits to the country.

He also highlighted Qatar's advantages in healthcare, security, and the quality of its education system and institutions, noting that investors often place greater weight on these factors than on economic considerations.

At a panel on the use of AI in real estate, Ooredoo Qatar chief corporate services officer Hassan Ismail al-Emadi said the company focuses on three key priorities when handling data: ensuring local data remains within Qatar, managing individual and corporate data transparently, and maintaining cybersecurity.

He added that Ooredoo verifies cybersecurity measures, follows applicable regulations, and complies with relevant requirements.

Speaking at a session on "The Livable City, Reimagined: The Everyday Impact of AI in Qatar", he said that the company works to address gaps early and integrate control centres, such as those managing electricity, with maintenance centres.

He noted that Ooredoo seeks to enable connectivity among these services.

Ocgrow Ventures founder and chief executive Harish Consul said that Qatar is making significant progress in adopting AI, noting the sector's rapid growth and the considerable potential for further applications in the future.

On the relationship between real estate investment and health, regional general manager of Chiva-Som and JayaSom-affiliated companies Ammar Samad stressed the importance of investing in resorts and the wellness sector, which offers services beyond those provided by traditional hotels.

Speaking at a panel on "Healthy Real Estate: The Investment Case for Health-Centred Development", he said that wellness resorts can become valuable real estate assets by preserving authenticity, avoiding imitation, and conducting thorough market research.

He noted that such resorts differ from traditional hotels by offering specialised healthcare services and consultations throughout guests' stays.

Samad expected demand for wellness services to increase in the coming years.

He projected annual growth of 5-6% in the hospitality sector, compared with approximately 20% in the wellness sector.

The forum coincided with Cityscape Qatar 2026, which showcased more than 400 real estate projects from Qatar and international markets.

The exhibition provided investors, developers, and buyers with a direct platform to explore opportunities and establish partnerships, featuring interactive presentations and virtual project tours.

The event brings together decision-makers, regulators, investors, and developers under one roof at a time of rapid regulatory and technological change across the real estate sector.

Qatar Real Estate Forum 2026 DECC Aqarat Cityscape Qatar 2026