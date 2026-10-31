PiS Calls Supporters to Warsaw Over Alleged Tribunal ‘Coup’
(MENAFN) Poland’s opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party has issued an urgent call for supporters to converge on the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw, alleging that authorities are trying to oust the court’s leadership.
The call came from the party’s Krakow District No. 13 organization in an appeal titled “In Defense of the Constitutional Tribunal,” which said the latest events around the court demanded a decisive public response.
The document argued that the move against the tribunal’s leadership, together with a police presence inside the building, cast doubt on how state institutions are functioning and on whether legal procedures are being observed.
“In our assessment, these actions may bear the hallmarks of an attempted coup d’etat and require urgent examination by the relevant state authorities,” the statement said.
The appeal also invoked Zbigniew Kapinski, First President of the Supreme Court, who it said had strongly condemned the actions. According to the document, he warned that letting one institution be seized arbitrarily could pave the way for similar moves against others.
The party asked anyone able to make the trip to gather outside the tribunal’s headquarters. It also urged backers to help organize transport and to circulate the appeal.
“Today, let us demonstrate that strength through our collective, peaceful presence,” it said.
The call comes amid an escalating struggle over control of the Constitutional Tribunal, in which the government and the opposition each accuse the other of undermining the rule of law.
The call came from the party’s Krakow District No. 13 organization in an appeal titled “In Defense of the Constitutional Tribunal,” which said the latest events around the court demanded a decisive public response.
The document argued that the move against the tribunal’s leadership, together with a police presence inside the building, cast doubt on how state institutions are functioning and on whether legal procedures are being observed.
“In our assessment, these actions may bear the hallmarks of an attempted coup d’etat and require urgent examination by the relevant state authorities,” the statement said.
The appeal also invoked Zbigniew Kapinski, First President of the Supreme Court, who it said had strongly condemned the actions. According to the document, he warned that letting one institution be seized arbitrarily could pave the way for similar moves against others.
The party asked anyone able to make the trip to gather outside the tribunal’s headquarters. It also urged backers to help organize transport and to circulate the appeal.
“Today, let us demonstrate that strength through our collective, peaceful presence,” it said.
The call comes amid an escalating struggle over control of the Constitutional Tribunal, in which the government and the opposition each accuse the other of undermining the rule of law.
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