Doha To Welcome Contemporary Art And Design Gallery MIHAD Next Month

Doha is set to welcome MIHAD, a new contemporary commercial art and design gallery in Doha Design District, which will be open to the public on November 4.

Launched by QC+, the gallery will champion artists and designers from Qatar, the wider region and around the world, connecting their work with collectors and audiences under the concept of“Living with Art and Design”.

A QC+ press statement said the gallery would offer artworks and design pieces for sale and commission, alongside a programme of exhibitions, talks, workshops and public events exploring the role of creativity in everyday life.

“MIHAD is a gallery built on a clear belief: great art and design deserve a home with a strong point of view,” said QC+ chief executive Kirstin Mearns.

She added that the gallery aims to support exceptional creative talent and provide a space where artists, designers, collectors and the public could come together.

MIHAD's opening exhibition programme, running from November 5 to December 31, will feature three presentations:“rooted/ elsewhere”,“Beyond the Letters”, and“Traces of the Desert Light” by Sanae Collective.

The exhibitions will explore themes of landscape and belonging, Arabic and Persian typography, and the relationship between light, materials and traditional craftsmanship.

“rooted/ elsewhere” will bring together works by six artists across photography, textiles and mixed media, examining how landscapes shape memory, identity and a sense of home.

The exhibition will be presented in celebration of the Qatar, Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture.

“Beyond the Letters”, presented in collaboration with Design Doha Biennial 2026, will examine Arabic and Persian script through audiovisual installations, performances, textiles, sculpture, jewellery and experimental publications.

Curated by Ali Asali and Basma Hamdy, with VCUarts Qatar, it will explore the cultural and historical dimensions of typography beyond the printed page.

The third exhibition,“Traces of the Desert Light”, will bring together works in textiles, ceramics, sculptural seating and wood.

Curated by Tine De Beck, the presentation will focus on craftsmanship, traditional techniques and the cultural memories carried by handmade objects.

Alongside the exhibitions, MIHAD will introduce a culinary programme designed to bring food and design into the gallery experience.

From November 4-15, Mexican chef Elena Reygadas will present a selection of signature breads and pastries from her Mexico City bakery, Panaderia Rosetta, at MIHAD Cafe.

Reygadas was named“The World's Best Female Chef” in 2023 by The World's 50 Best Restaurants.

The cafe will also feature ceramics by Mexican designer Perla Valtierra, whose work explores the relationship between materials, form and everyday use.

Selected pieces will be available exclusively through MIHAD Cafe.

The launch forms part of a wider cultural offering linked to Qatar's Years of Culture initiative, which promotes cultural exchange between Qatar and countries around the world.

Doha Design District Mihad