Saudi Forces Intercept Houthi Drone as Yemen Tensions Surge
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition said late Friday that it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthi group over the kingdom’s southern region, the latest flare-up in a widening conflict.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki announced the interception in a statement on X. He gave no details on where the drone was launched, what it was aimed at or whether it caused any damage.
The coalition, formally known as the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, has been fighting the Houthis inside Yemen. The incident comes as hostilities between the two sides escalate, including attacks on Saudi airports and energy facilities.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing Yemen’s government against the Houthis since 2015. The group has held the capital, Sanaa, and parts of the country since 2014.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki announced the interception in a statement on X. He gave no details on where the drone was launched, what it was aimed at or whether it caused any damage.
The coalition, formally known as the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, has been fighting the Houthis inside Yemen. The incident comes as hostilities between the two sides escalate, including attacks on Saudi airports and energy facilities.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing Yemen’s government against the Houthis since 2015. The group has held the capital, Sanaa, and parts of the country since 2014.
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