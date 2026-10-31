Sanjay Dutt Promises To Fulfil Sanjay Gupta's Unfulfilled Dream, Says 'Will Do Everything To Make 'Kaante 2''

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Dutt has promised to fulfil late filmmaker and dear friend Sanjay Gupta's unfulfilled dream of making 'Kaante 2'.

The actor said he will do everything possible to bring the project to life in memory of his close friend.

Sanjay Dutt took to X to mourn Sanjay Gupta's demise and shared an emotional note, remembering their years of friendship, the memories they shared and the conversations they had about cinema.

Sharing a series of pictures with the late filmmaker, Sanjay Dutt wrote,“Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change. I will miss you, our conversations and all the times we spent together.”

He added,“We were just discussing Kante 2 recently, I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true, love you forever and always. Life will not be the same without you, brother. May God bless your soul.”

The pictures shared by the actor include a throwback picture from what appears to be a celebration, with Sanjay Dutt feeding cake to Sanjay Gupta. Amitabh Bachchan can also be seen standing beside them.

For the uninitiated, Sanjay Dutt and Sanjay Gupta shared a long professional association, having collaborated on many films, including 'Aatish: Feel the Fire' (1994), 'Kaante' (2002), 'Musafir' (2004) and 'Zinda' (2006).

Their association also extended to 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' (2007), in which Sanjay Dutt was part of the ensemble cast.

One of their most memorable collaborations remains 'Kaante', the 2002 action thriller directed by Sanjay Gupta and featuring Sanjay Dutt alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Lucky Ali and Kumar Gaurav.

Sanjay Gupta passed away on October 30 at his residence in Mumbai at the age of 59. According to reports, he reportedly slipped in the bathroom during the night and sustained a head injury.

As per reports, his family members were at home but were unaware of the incident, which reportedly took place late at night.

–IANS

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