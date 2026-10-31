Big Relief For Assam Farmers As Govt Approves Guwahati Airport As Export Point For Agarwood Chips And Oil: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The Centre has approved Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport, Guwahati, as the export point for agarwood chips and agarwood oil, a move that will be a big relief for the state's farmers and exporters, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

In a post on X, Goyal said the approval was given at the request of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"BIG NEWS FOR ASSAM! At the request of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Modi Government has approved Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport, Guwahati as the export point for Agarwood chips and Agarwood oil," he wrote.

The minister said the move would be a big relief for farmers, producers and exporters of the product of which Assam is a leading producer.

"This is a big relief for farmers, producers and exporters of this special product of which Assam is a leading producer. It is a massive logistical leap not only for Assam but also for the North East, bringing potential markets closer to home," Goyal said.

Moreover, he congratulated the people of Assam and the Northeast.

The development comes after Assam exported 123 kg of agarwood chips to Dubai in October which the state government described as a boost for the sector.

CM Sarma had then said the export marked a significant step towards expanding the international market for the state's traditional agarwood industry which supports more than 50,000 farmers and workers.

"Taking Assam's fragrant heritage to the world!" Sarma had said.

In addition, Assam accounts for around 81 per cent of the country's agarwood resources, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Agarwood -- a fragrant wood formed in trees of the genus Aquilaria -- is widely used in the production of perfumes, incense, essential oils and traditional fragrance products.