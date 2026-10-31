Diesel Cars Under 10 Lakhs: 5 Best Budget Cars From Tata Altroz To Kia Sonet

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Let us check out the top 5 affordable diesel cars under Rs 10 lakh. This list includes popular models like Tata Altroz, Tata Nexon, Mahindra Bolero Neo, and Kia Sonet.

The Indian market saw a big drop in diesel cars after the BS6 emission norms kicked in during 2020. However, buyers still demand diesel engines in the SUV segment. You can check out these top 5 options if you love diesel cars and plan to buy a new vehicle under Rs 10 lakh.

Price ranges from Rs 8.30 lakh to Rs 10.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Altroz stands as the only diesel hatchback available in the Indian market right now. This car starts at Rs 8.30 lakh and becomes the most affordable diesel vehicle in the country. This premium hatchback competes with the Maruti Baleno. Buyers love it for its attractive exterior, feature-loaded cabin, and excellent rear-seat comfort.

The car gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 90 PS power and 200 Nm torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox pairs with this engine to deliver enough low-end torque. This setup makes city driving very easy and comfortable. The car picks up speed quickly, but you might hear some engine noise at higher speeds.

Price ranges from Rs 8.57 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh.

Mahindra Bolero is an older generation SUV that people know for its strong build and tough body. Rural buyers love this vehicle because it features a Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) system. This system helps the car tackle rough roads easily.

The SUV packs a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 76 PS power and 210 Nm torque. The engine offers good torque, but the long travel of the clutch pedal can make heavy traffic driving a bit tiring. Bolero seats 7 people and includes side-facing jump seats. The car offers only basic features and skips luxury additions.

Price ranges from Rs 9.06 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Mahindra built the Bolero Neo for long-lasting durability, just like the regular Bolero. However, this model brings a modern design, a powerful engine, and better comfort features for passengers.

The 1.5-litre engine produces 100 PS power and 260 Nm torque. This power output keeps the car stable even at low speeds. The standard Bolero Neo comes in a 7-seater layout, but buyers can also get a 9-seater version called Bolero Neo Plus. However, the 9-seater model costs more than Rs 10 lakh.

Price ranges from Rs 9.27 lakh to Rs 14.52 lakh.

Tata Nexon is a highly popular SUV in India. The company uses the same 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Altroz in this car. However, Tata tuned the engine to deliver a higher output of 115 PS power and 260 Nm torque.

Buyers can choose between manual and AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) options for the Nexon. But the models priced under Rs 10 lakh only offer the manual gearbox. These budget variants provide a great balance of essential features, passenger comfort, modern tech, and safety. The car also delivers excellent performance on both highways and city roads.

Price ranges from Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 14.36 lakh.

Kia Sonet is another compact SUV that offers a diesel engine under Rs 10 lakh. The Sonet features a 1.5-litre diesel engine, just like other cars on this list. This engine generates 115.5 PS power and 250 Nm torque.

Sonet stands out as the only car under Rs 10 lakh to offer a proper automatic transmission (torque converter) option. However, you should pick the manual version if you care more about better performance and high mileage. The manual gearbox ensures a smooth and comfortable driving experience even in heavy traffic.