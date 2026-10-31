Four Black Bears Raid Couple's Truck In Tennessee, Steal Beer And Snacks In Viral Video

A couple visiting Gatlinburg, Tennessee, found themselves dealing with some unexpected visitors when a group of four black bears raided their pickup truck and helped themselves to food and drinks. The unusual incident, which took place on October 14, was captured on camera and has since attracted attention online.

Pam Conley, who recorded the incident, said the couple had barely arrived and had not even started unpacking their vehicle when the bears decided to investigate its contents.

The footage showed the four animals rummaging through the truck, pulling out a bag of snacks before turning their attention to a six-pack of beer. The cans eventually tumbled onto the pavement as the bears continued their raid.

Speaking about the incident, Conley said they had left snacks inside the vehicle because they had not yet had an opportunity to unpack.

"We didn't have a chance to unpack the truck yet, so of course, we had snacks in there, and they just helped themselves to granola bars, beer and Crunch 'n Munch," she said.

Couple Tries To Chase Away Hungry Bears

Watching their supplies disappear was not something the couple had anticipated. They reportedly attempted to approach the bears and scare them away, hoping to stop the unexpected raid.

However, the animals were not particularly interested in giving up their newfound food supply. The encounter served as a reminder that approaching wild bears, even when they appear occupied with something else, can be extremely dangerous.

Black bears are omnivorous animals and have an exceptionally strong sense of smell. They can detect food from considerable distances, making unattended snacks, garbage and other food items particularly attractive to them.

Wildlife experts generally advise people visiting bear-populated areas to keep food securely stored, avoid leaving edible items inside vehicles and maintain a safe distance from the animals.

California Black Bear Previously Raided Library For Honey

This was not the only unusual black bear encounter reported in October. Earlier this month, another bear made headlines after wandering into a public library in California and helping itself to a jar of honey.

Interestingly, the incident happened on October 14, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the first appearance of Winnie-the-Pooh, the beloved fictional bear created by author AA Milne.

According to Mono County Free Libraries, the unexpected visitor headed straight towards the staff snack supply after entering the building. Its selection reportedly included peanut butter, peach pups, cookies and a jar of honey.

But the bear's visit did not end with its snack break. It also took a leisurely tour of the library, checking out the new releases and inspecting the reference desk before eventually making its way outside.

The library later shared that the visit had not resulted in any damage. Despite the unexpected guest, no shelves were knocked over and no books were harmed.