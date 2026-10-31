Chamet Strengthens Multimodal AI Moderation For Live Video Chat As Singapore's Online Safety Commission Takes Effect Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Multi-model risk scoring and multimodal detection of suspected minors help the adults-only platform find and act on harmful content in real time

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 October 2026 – Chamet, a global live streaming and video chat platform with more than 50 million downloads on Google Play worldwide, is expanding its use of multimodal, multi-model AI to moderate live content and protect users. Southeast Asia is one of Chamet's strongest regions, and its safety systems are built for live video.

Singapore has moved quickly on online harms. The Online Safety Commission began operations on June 29, 2026, and can direct platforms to disable harmful content or restrict accounts in cases such as online harassment and intimate image abuse. Since March 31, 2025, IMDA's online safety code for app stores has required designated app stores to roll out age assurance that keeps children away from apps rated 18+.

<p> <b> Multimodal</b> <b> Detection of</b> <b> Suspected</b> <b> Minors</b></p> <p> Chamet is open only to adults aged 18 and over, with zero tolerance for underage users. Rather than relying on one signal, its system combines profile photos, live-stream frames, video, voice, text, self-reported age and account behaviour. Each case receives a risk level based on model confidence, and the system can restrict content, limit interactions, or restrict the account. Human reviewers check cases before final decisions. Accounts found to have falsified their age are permanently suspended.</p> <p> <b> Multi-</b> <b> Model</b> <b> Fusion for</b> <b> Content</b> <b> Review</b></p> <p> Chamet runs several moderation models and third-party services, each with its own labels and confidence scales. The platform maps their outputs onto one shared risk scale, then weighs them by content type, where the content appears, and each model's track record. Each item gets one risk level, and a consistent action, with the highest-risk cases reviewed first.</p> See also Carlsberg Asia and Grab Make Beer Pairing Discovery Effortless with Brewmaster-curated Dining Experiences <p> These systems work alongside real-person face verification, safeguards against unauthorised screen recording, in-app reporting and blocking, and an appeals process. Chamet also offers free real-time AI translation in more than 50 languages, turning speech into on-screen subtitles during video calls.</p> <p>“In a live video call, harm can happen in seconds, so safety has to work just as fast,” said David Qi, Chief Marketing Officer of Chamet.“By combining many models and signals, our review teams can spot risk sooner and make more consistent decisions. Connecting people and keeping them safe are two parts of the same job.”</p> <p>Hashtag: #Chamet</p> <p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p><p></p> About Chamet <p>Chamet is a global live streaming and video chat platform open only to adults aged 18 and over. It offers live streaming, video chat, party rooms, and feeds for social discovery. AI-powered real-time translation helps people talk across languages, while community guidelines, AI-assisted and human moderation, and in-app report and block tools support . Learn more at .</p> <p> Chamet is owned and operated by FULIAO HONG KONG LIMITED (HK Fuliao), a Hong Kong-based technology company. HK Fuliao provides the development, localisation, content management, customer service and operations behind Chamet. Learn more at .</p> <p></p> <p></p> <h2></h2>