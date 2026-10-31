Chamet Strengthens Multimodal AI Moderation For Live Video Chat As Singapore's Online Safety Commission Takes Effect Arabian Post
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 October 2026 – Chamet, a global live streaming and video chat platform with more than 50 million downloads on Google Play worldwide, is expanding its use of multimodal, multi-model AI to moderate live content and protect users. Southeast Asia is one of Chamet's strongest regions, and its safety systems are built for live video.
Singapore has moved quickly on online harms. The Online Safety Commission began operations on June 29, 2026, and can direct platforms to disable harmful content or restrict accounts in cases such as online harassment and intimate image abuse. Since March 31, 2025, IMDA's online safety code for app stores has required designated app stores to roll out age assurance that keeps children away from apps rated 18+.
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