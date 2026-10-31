October Ship Attacks In Hormuz Reach Wartime Peak Arabian Post
The Washington Institute for Near East Policy recorded 28 confirmed and reported attacks during October as of October 23, bringing its tally to 113 since the US-Israeli conflict with Iran began on February 28. Additional incidents have subsequently been recorded, although a consolidated month-end figure remains unavailable.
Noam Raydan, a senior fellow at the Washington-based institute who maintains its maritime incident database, described October as the worst month for attacks since the organisation began tracking such incidents in 2017.
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