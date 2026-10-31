Midterm Losses Could Push Trump to Hit Iran, Report Says
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump could be more willing to authorize a large-scale military operation against Iran if Republicans suffer heavy losses in next week’s midterm elections, according to a report published Friday.
“If he feels embarrassed or disenfranchised, he will do something bold,” a US official told a news website. The official added that this is the message being delivered to Iranian officials, who are being warned that the window for a deal is closing now. A White House official dismissed the idea, saying election results will play no role in Trump’s Iran decisions.
Meanwhile, Qatari mediators spent more than 12 hours in Tehran on Friday, keeping regular contact with the White House as they worked to revive direct talks between Washington and Tehran, the report said. A diplomatic source pointed to “positive progress,” and discussions are scheduled to resume Saturday in Doha.
Competing demands have stalled the process, one US official said. Washington wants nuclear concessions before any return to negotiations. Tehran insists the US first lift its naval blockade, release frozen funds and permit oil sales.
Doha is pressing Iran to grant UN inspectors access to its bombed nuclear sites in return for limited sanctions relief, the report said.
The report also exposed a rift inside Trump’s inner circle. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are wary of any deal and prefer to further erode Iran’s leadership, while Vice President JD Vance and envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner support restarting talks.
The disclosures come as tensions between the two countries run high over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global energy shipments.
The US and Israel struck Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Iranian retaliation across the region. Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum in June after diplomatic efforts, but disputes over security arrangements and passage through the strait have continued.
“If he feels embarrassed or disenfranchised, he will do something bold,” a US official told a news website. The official added that this is the message being delivered to Iranian officials, who are being warned that the window for a deal is closing now. A White House official dismissed the idea, saying election results will play no role in Trump’s Iran decisions.
Meanwhile, Qatari mediators spent more than 12 hours in Tehran on Friday, keeping regular contact with the White House as they worked to revive direct talks between Washington and Tehran, the report said. A diplomatic source pointed to “positive progress,” and discussions are scheduled to resume Saturday in Doha.
Competing demands have stalled the process, one US official said. Washington wants nuclear concessions before any return to negotiations. Tehran insists the US first lift its naval blockade, release frozen funds and permit oil sales.
Doha is pressing Iran to grant UN inspectors access to its bombed nuclear sites in return for limited sanctions relief, the report said.
The report also exposed a rift inside Trump’s inner circle. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are wary of any deal and prefer to further erode Iran’s leadership, while Vice President JD Vance and envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner support restarting talks.
The disclosures come as tensions between the two countries run high over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global energy shipments.
The US and Israel struck Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Iranian retaliation across the region. Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum in June after diplomatic efforts, but disputes over security arrangements and passage through the strait have continued.
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