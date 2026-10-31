Ruto Wins Putin Pledge to Stop Kenyan Recruits
(MENAFN) Kenyan President William Ruto secured a pledge from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to stop enlisting Kenyan nationals in Russia’s military, as the two leaders signed five cooperation instruments during talks at the Kremlin.
The assurance responds to mounting concern over Kenyans joining Russian forces in Moscow’s war with Ukraine. “Thanked President Putin for confirming that Kenyans will no longer be enlisted into the Russian military because Kenya has been categorized as a non-source country for recruitment into the Russian military,” Ruto said in a statement.
Ruto said he has named a defense attache to Kenya’s Embassy in Moscow to work with the Russian Defense Ministry on repatriating and compensating Kenyans already recruited for military purposes. The official will also help ensure their safe return home.
The talks came after the Russia-Africa Summit, where Moscow pushed to expand its diplomatic and economic partnerships across the continent.
Beyond the recruitment issue, the two leaders agreed to negotiate a labor agreement that would let Kenyans live and work in Russia. They also discussed raising Russian scholarships for Kenyan students from 70 to 300, covering healthcare, artificial intelligence, aviation, technology and cybersecurity.
Ruto said Putin pledged backing for expanding the United Nations Office in Nairobi, the UN’s only headquarters in the developing world.
The five signed instruments span economic relations, employment promotion, labor inspection, transport, diplomatic training and visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic and service passports. The deals also create an intergovernmental commission to coordinate economic cooperation between the two countries.
Ruto also invited Putin to visit Kenya as both governments look to deepen diplomatic engagement.
The assurance responds to mounting concern over Kenyans joining Russian forces in Moscow’s war with Ukraine. “Thanked President Putin for confirming that Kenyans will no longer be enlisted into the Russian military because Kenya has been categorized as a non-source country for recruitment into the Russian military,” Ruto said in a statement.
Ruto said he has named a defense attache to Kenya’s Embassy in Moscow to work with the Russian Defense Ministry on repatriating and compensating Kenyans already recruited for military purposes. The official will also help ensure their safe return home.
The talks came after the Russia-Africa Summit, where Moscow pushed to expand its diplomatic and economic partnerships across the continent.
Beyond the recruitment issue, the two leaders agreed to negotiate a labor agreement that would let Kenyans live and work in Russia. They also discussed raising Russian scholarships for Kenyan students from 70 to 300, covering healthcare, artificial intelligence, aviation, technology and cybersecurity.
Ruto said Putin pledged backing for expanding the United Nations Office in Nairobi, the UN’s only headquarters in the developing world.
The five signed instruments span economic relations, employment promotion, labor inspection, transport, diplomatic training and visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic and service passports. The deals also create an intergovernmental commission to coordinate economic cooperation between the two countries.
Ruto also invited Putin to visit Kenya as both governments look to deepen diplomatic engagement.
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