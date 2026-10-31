US, Japan, South Korea Seal Arctic Pacific Pact at G20
(MENAFN) The United States, Japan and South Korea doubled down Friday on joint security and economic efforts across the Indo-Pacific, launching a new Arctic-focused partnership as they pressed their case on North Korea, Taiwan and the South China Sea.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Atlanta. The three took stock of their trilateral partnership and weighed regional security threats, economic resilience and energy cooperation.
The centerpiece was a new agreement. “The Secretary and Foreign Ministers signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) for a Trilateral Arctic Pacific Partnership (TAPP) to explore maritime cooperation and economic partnership in the Pacific Arctic,” the State Department said in a statement.
On North Korea, the ministers restated their commitment to denuclearization and called for full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions. They also stressed the need to preserve peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
Rubio flagged Beijing’s push to assert control in the South China Sea, the department said.
Economic security figured heavily in the talks. All three governments voiced opposition to economic coercion and to the use of supply chains as weapons.
The ministers also reviewed implementation of a trilateral Memorandum of Cooperation on Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Deployments, signed in Ankara on the sidelines of a NATO summit in July.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Atlanta. The three took stock of their trilateral partnership and weighed regional security threats, economic resilience and energy cooperation.
The centerpiece was a new agreement. “The Secretary and Foreign Ministers signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) for a Trilateral Arctic Pacific Partnership (TAPP) to explore maritime cooperation and economic partnership in the Pacific Arctic,” the State Department said in a statement.
On North Korea, the ministers restated their commitment to denuclearization and called for full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions. They also stressed the need to preserve peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
Rubio flagged Beijing’s push to assert control in the South China Sea, the department said.
Economic security figured heavily in the talks. All three governments voiced opposition to economic coercion and to the use of supply chains as weapons.
The ministers also reviewed implementation of a trilateral Memorandum of Cooperation on Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Deployments, signed in Ankara on the sidelines of a NATO summit in July.
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