Crude Tanker Hit by Unknown Projectile in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) A crude oil tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile as it finished an outbound passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a maritime security body said, in the latest blow to shipping in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.
The body, which is run by the UK’s naval trade-monitoring office, said it learned of the incident from a verified source. The report withheld the vessel’s name, the location of the strike and the condition of the crew.
Authorities are investigating. The body urged vessels moving through the area to exercise caution and to report any suspicious activity to it.
Mounting risks to shipping
The strike follows a string of attacks on commercial vessels in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz in recent months, leaving shipping exposed to heightened security threats.
Maritime tensions have persisted amid the confrontation between Iran and the US, fueling concern over navigation through the strait, a vital route for global energy shipments.
The body, which is run by the UK’s naval trade-monitoring office, said it learned of the incident from a verified source. The report withheld the vessel’s name, the location of the strike and the condition of the crew.
Authorities are investigating. The body urged vessels moving through the area to exercise caution and to report any suspicious activity to it.
Mounting risks to shipping
The strike follows a string of attacks on commercial vessels in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz in recent months, leaving shipping exposed to heightened security threats.
Maritime tensions have persisted amid the confrontation between Iran and the US, fueling concern over navigation through the strait, a vital route for global energy shipments.
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